Lesley Sercombe steers impeccable Saint Moritz to win Mzee Wa Pwani Trophy

Century Fox (Jacob Lokorian), ran true to his old self in the Mzee Wa Pwani Trophy, clutching to front-line status with Deodoro on Sunday. However, something went wrong between the two, never to be heard of again.

Meanwhile, Lesley Sercombe was just basking along, minding her own atop the lovely Saint Moritz, owned by Lady Spencer.

As soon as Lesley solicited extra gear, Saint Moritz not only won tranquilly, he broke the 1,400m record.

We can fill you in as to why Richard Kibet did not participate. A Veterinarian Company trainer has hijacked Kibet for services abroad in Denmark. It will be a seismic loss to Kenyan racing, but Kibet is wished only the very best from all of us.

Mary of Burgundy may not have combusted on her last outing, but there was no stopping her in the Resolutions Handicap.

Glitter thought he might steal a slot at the post with an astonishing fifteen-length lead at full flight, but that came to no fruition.

Jockey Charles Kimani rides All Over Again to win The Drap D"OR Trophy ahead of Chadwick ridden by James Muhindi on January 8, 2023 at Ngong race course, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

NGONG RESULTS

12.30 pm - First Race - Happy New Year Maiden (1,200m)

Taunton (Henry Muya)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Bling (Kelvin Nganga)

Distance: 2.5/short head/5.4. Time: 1:15:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by S. Muchene. Trainer Joe Muya

1.05 pm - Second Race - The Chilli Cup (1,200m)

1. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Pretty Pearl (Michael Fundi)

3. Bullet (P. Njogu)

4. Pitch (Charles KiImani)

Distance: 3/1.75/0.75. Time: 1:12:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Rupert Watson/M.Mutuota, J.Mutua, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.40 pm - Third Race - Resolutions Handicap (1,600m)

1. Mary of Burgundy (Lesley Sercombe)

1.Wimborne (Denis Kiprotich)

2.Go Pro (P.Njogu)

Distance: 8/1.75/neck. Time: 1:42:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.15 pm - Fourth Race - Here's to a Fresh Start Handicap (2,060m)

1. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

2. Russian Wonder (Paul Kiarie)

3. Chipping (Henry Muya)

Distance: 0.75/3.75/1. Time: 2:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by and trained by Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Drap D'Or Trophy (1,800m)

Jockey Charles Kimani celebrates after guiding All Over Again to win The Drap D"OR Trophy with owner and Jockey Club of Kenya Chairlady Miriam Haynes on January 8, 2023 at Ngong race course, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. All over Again (Charles Kimani) Twice Over -Als Secret

2. Chadwick (James Muhindi)

3. Steel Drum (Dennis Kiprotich)

4. Rosie (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 1.4/4/10. Time: 1:55:00. Favorite: Chadwick 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. TrSiyaainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Mzee wa Pwani Trophy (1,400m)

Jockey Lesley Sercombe displays Mzee Wa Pwani Trophy which she won aboard Sainy Moritz on January 8, 2023 at Ngong race course, Nairobi. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Patsee (Charles Kimani)

4. Frankie (Dennis Kiprotich)

Distance: 3.75/4/2.4. Time: 1:24:9/10 secs, broke the record. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.05 pm - Seventh Race - Mwaka Mpiya Maiden (900m)

1. Maria (Jacob Lokorian)

2. Marilow (Henry Muya)

3. Caspar (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 7.5/8.5/1. Time: 00:56:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Anna Bhaloo/A. Andrade. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann