Uhuru Cup nice and smooth for Saint Moritz

Deodoro was very civilised in the stalls, breaking well and leading smartly until a couple of furlongs out. Saint Moritz, unperturbed, said concession is not in his vocabulary. No tension, just crushingly sensible. Richard Kibet had the classic armchair ride, providing Lady Spencer the Uhuru Cup.

West Wind lost too many lengths from the off to make any impression.

Mary of Burgundy looked as if she would oblige Lady Spencer in the Happy Holidays Handicap, but Cranleigh (Henry Muya), tickled her pickle, quite assuredly.

Jockey Richard Kibet guides Honey Bell Orange to win The Ultra Sharp Trophy at Ngong racecourse on December 11, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Honeybell Orange had nothing to do in the Utra Sharp Trophy. Rosie almost refused to alight from the gates - her turbo did not charge at any stage. It meant a free passage for Honeybell, only having to negotiate Steel Drum's nifty pace.

Thank you to Duncan Scott for covering Tom Fraser's course commentator slot. He did a marvellous stint for a couple of meetings.

Jockey Richard Kibet salutes before receiving Uhuru Cup Trophy at Ngong race course on December 11, 2022. He won the trophy aboard Saints Moritz. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

NGONG RESULTS

1.05 pm - First Race - Season's Greetings Handicap (2,060m)

1. Zamburak (James Muhindi)

2. Bamapton (Richard Kibet)

3. Ripon (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 2.4/3.75/17. Time: 2:13:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

1.40 pm - Second Race - The Alfa Romeo Cup (1,000m)

1. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Frankie (Richard Kibet)

3. Pretty Pearl (Joseph Mutevu)

4. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.5/neck/2.5. Time: 58:9/10 secs. Favourite: Frankie 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Rupert Watson, M. Mutuota, J. Mutua, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray

2.15 pm - Third Race - Glad Tidings Maiden (1,400m)

1. Twyford (Richard Kibet)

2. Easterly (James Muhindi)

3. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 3.4/4.4/6.5. Time: 1:28:810 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.50 pm - Fourth Race - Happy Holidays Handicap (1,800m)

1. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

2. Mary of Burgundy (Richard Kibet)

3. Wimborne (Dennis Kiprotich)

Distance: 1/3.5/4.75. Time: 1:30:8/10 secs. Favourite: Mary of Burgundy 4-5. Runners: 7

Owned by G. Waithera, Joe Mjya Junior, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya

3.25 pm - Fifth Race - The Uhuru Cup (1,600m)

1. Saint Moritz (Richard Kibet) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. Deodoro (James Muhindi)

3. Pat-See (Charles Kimani)

4. West Wind (Dennis Kiprotich)

Distance: 1.4/3.5/9.5. Time: 1:39:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 1-5. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Ultra Sharp Trophy (2,060m)

1. Honeybell Orange (Richard Kibet) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. Steel Drum (Dennis Kiprotich)

3. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

Karowe withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.75/17 lengths. Time: 1:39:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 1-5. Runners: 3

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe