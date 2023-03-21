Saint Moritz conquers Soprani Derby trial at Ngong

Saint Moritz felt a tad lonely in the Soprani Challenge Derby Trial at Ngong on Sunday. Mary of Burgundy and Scott were just not in his league.

This was supposed to be classified as a litmus test for the wonder horse - whether distance would be an issue, come April 2. End of discussion.

Saint Moritz distanced himself from Mary of Burgundy, but it could have been much more. Way to go, Lady Spencer! Lesley Sercombe had her other three engagements also responding agreeably to her urgings - Daytime Girl, Beeston, and Pat-See.

This left Ripon/Deodoro for a Paul Kiarie double. Then, Cranleigh (Henry Muya), represented Nakuru, to neck off Satyan in the top-notch afternoon Spanish Cup 'Ole Ole' finish.

12.20 pm - First Race - Baobab Maiden (1,200m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Marlow (Paul Kiarie)

3. Eccleton (James Muhindi)

Distance: 7/5.4/9.5. Time: 1:16:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

12.55 pm - Second Race - Morning Star Handicap (1,200m)

1.Ripon (Paul Kiarie)

2.Camberley (James Muhindi)

3. Twyford (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 5.4/3.5/half. Time: 1:13:1/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by The Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Trainer Tony Kuria

1.30 pm - Third Race - The Air Force Cup (1,200m)

1. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Neesumluck

2.Bullet (Peter Njogu)

3.Frankie (Dennis Kiprotich)

4. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1/3.4/4.5. Time: 1:14:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Jason Boorman. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - Kiri Te Handicap (1,400m)

1. Empress of Fate (James Muhindi)

2. Bling (Paul Kiarie)

3. Liphook (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 0.75/1/1. Time: 1:31:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mr and Mrs F. Zaid. Trainer Joe Karari

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Lord McMillan Trophy (1,600m)

1.Deodoro (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Lora Lee

2. All over Again (Ramazan Wako)

3.Westwind (Charles Kimani)

4. Century Fox (Dennis Kiprotich)

Distance: neck/6.5/3. Time: 1:46:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Spanish Cup (1,800m)

1. Cranleigh (Henry Muya) Westonian-Who's Counting

2.Satyan (James Muhindi)

3. Rosie (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Chipping (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: neck/8.5/1.5. Time: 1:58:8/10. Favorite: Satyan 4-5. Runners: 6

Owned by G. Waithera, Joe Muya Junior, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Arkle Trophy (1,800m)

1. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe) Dynasty-Pelican Point

2. Easterly (James Muhindi)

3. Rahal (Michael Fundi)

4. Martin (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.5/2.75/2.75. Time: 1:58:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.30 pm - Eighth Race - The Soprani Challenge Trophy Derby Trial (2,060m)

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. Mary of Burgundy (Charles Kimani)

3. Scott (Paul Kiarie)

Honeybell Orange withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 8.5/8. Time: 2:10:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-20. Runners: 3

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe