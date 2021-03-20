General Lee arming up for Arkle Trophy

Silverstone Air

Silverstone Air ridden by James Muhindi (right) leads during the George Drew Challenge Series, The Kenya Gold Cup race at Ngong Race Course, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Shame the Soprani Challenge Trial had to be negated at Ngong on Sunday afternoon, but several prospective entrants can test Derby waters in the Arkle Trophy before the pertinent Classic, April 11.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. MMUST stun Mwamba as KCB, Kabras collect routine wins

  2. Finally, Kenya Open action goes live for Sunday’s finale

  3. Black Mamba thump Thika in handball league

  4. City Stars hold Tusker in four-goal thriller

  5. Drama, goals galore as Bandari and Wazito share spoils at Kasarani

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.