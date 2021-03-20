General Lee arming up for Arkle Trophy

Shame the Soprani Challenge Trial had to be negated at Ngong on Sunday afternoon, but several prospective entrants can test Derby waters in the Arkle Trophy before the pertinent Classic, April 11.

Lora Lee's off-spring, General Lee, from Stewart McCann's Campi Moto, has to be a mover and shaker, together with All over Again.

Also under scrutiny are up-country warriors, Lake Galilee and Salt Lake. Stewart has the Endeavour closer to himself - he conditions all five declarations.

The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl will have odds-on Firing line glowing with pride as she parades on a spiffy form of six strikes. Gold Pot used to be the Sultan of sprinting, but his oomph has slightly waned this year. Still, with Kalvin Nganga on a five-kilo advantage, Gold Pot might revamp for a ding-dong with Firing Line - just to squash critiques.

No stress for Chicago in the Highland Blue Handicap carrying top weight. His stature and ability are such that the race will be dusted before reality sets in. Of course, one cannot dismiss Shaman or Grace Kelly, right down at the lower end, for some added bite.

SELECTIONS

12.55 pm Steel Drum, Rainbow Moon

1.25 pm Inca Ruler, Wind Rose

2.00 pm General Lee, All over Again

2.35 pm Zamburak, Supreme Rock

3.10 pm Chicago, Shaman

3.45 pm Firing Line, Gold Pot

4.20 pm Tenacious, Peligroso

12:55 Race 1 The Swing Along Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 4) Deodoro J. Muhindi 58.5 4

2 ( 4- 3) Earl Gray D. Tanui 58.5 1

3 ( 6-w- 5) Heavenly Gift (SSL) G. Ndegwa (5.0) 58.5 3

4 ( 2- 2- 6) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 58.5 5

5 ( 4- 2- 3) Rainbow Moon P. Kiarie 57.0 H 2

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (1/1) RAINBOW MOON (7/4)

EARL GRAY (4/1) DEODORO (5/1) HEAVENLY GIFT (SSL)

(12/1)

1:25 Race 2 The Lofty Heights Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 27 and below at closing.

1 ( 1-w- 1) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 60.0 6

2 ( 3- 4- 3) Quickfire P. Mungai 59.0 1

3 ( 2- 7- 2) Inca Ruler (SAF) R. Kibet 57.0 5

4 ( 2- 2- 3) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) J. Kultiang 57.0 H 7

5 ( 1- 2- 3) Grace O'Malley P. Kiarie 56.0 2

6 ( 8- 4- 2) Wind Rose (SAF) D. Tanui 52.0 4

7 ( 2- 5- 2) Marais C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 T 3

FORM GUIDE: WIND ROSE (SAF) (6/4) INCA RULER (SAF)

(2/1) GRACE O'MALLEY (5/2) ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF) (3/1)

MACUSHLA (ZIM) (7/2) QUICKFIRE (5/1) MARAIS (10/1)

2:00 Race 3 The Arkle Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds only rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) All Over Again (SAF) R. Kibet 58.0 6

2 ( 1- 1- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 57.0 4

3 ( 1- 7- 4) Class Action W. Matee 53.0 5

4 ( 2- 1- 2) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 53.0 2

5 ( 2- 1- 3) Free Dawn (SAF) P. Mungai 52.0 3

6 ( 3- 6- 1) Lake Galilee (SAF) D. Tanui 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (5/4) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)

(6/4) SALT LAKE (SAF) (7/4) CLASS ACTION (3/1) LAKE

GALILEE (SAF) (5/1) FREE DAWN (SAF) (7/1)

2:35 Race 4 The Galileo Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 4- 6- 6) Cashing In R. Kibet 60.0 4

2 (w- 4- 8) Bayete J. Kultiang 59.0 1

3 (w- 2- 7) La Cha Cha (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 6

4 ( 6- 3- 2) Supreme Rock P. Kiarie 56.0 2

5 ( 3- 4- 4) Wesley J. Muhindi 54.0 H 5

6 ( 3- 5- 6) Zamburak D. Miri 54.0 7

7 ( 3- 5-w) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 53.0 3

FORM GUIDE: SUPREME ROCK (2/1) CASHING IN (5/2)

ZAMBURAK (7/2) WESLEY (5/1) LA CHA CHA (SAF) (7/1)

MISS ZURI (10/1) BAYETE (20/1)

3:10 Race 5 The Highland Blue Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 1) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 62.0 4

2 ( 1- 2- 4) King of Oxted P. Kinuthia (3.5) 62.0 1

3 ( 6- 5- 6) Notorious (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 3

4 ( 2- 1- 2) Shaman (SAF) P. Mungai 52.0 H 2

5 ( 4- 2- 4) Grace Kelly (SAF) C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 5

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (1/5) SHAMAN (SAF) (1/1)

NOTORIOUS (SAF) (2/1) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (4/1) KING

OF OXTED (7/1)

3:45 Race 6 The Harry Deakin Memorial Bowl

Distance 1000m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 1- 5- 4) Gold Pot (SAF) K. Nganga (5.0) 66.0 2

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Firing Line R. Kibet 60.0 4

3 ( 2- 3- 4) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 1

4 ( 3- 3- 5) Lady Eccles C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 3

FORM GUIDE: FIRING LINE (1/3) GOLD POT (SAF) (3/1)

DUSHA (ZIM) (5/1) LADY ECCLES (8/1)

4:20 Race 7 The Endeavour Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 10 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped level with the top weight.First time starters





1 ( 10- 6) Half Hour P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 5

2 ( 5- 3- 1) Tenacious W. Matee 57.0 4

3 ( 9- 9- 5) Glitter P. Kiarie 54.0 3

4 ( 4- 10- 8) Peligroso D. Miri 52.0 1

5 ( 8- 7- 6) Risque J. Muhindi 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: TENACIOUS (6/4) PELIGROSO (3/1)