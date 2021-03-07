Cloth Cap enters Randox Grand National picture

Tom Scudamore

Silviniaco Conti ridden by Noel Fehily (right) jumps the last fence with Dynaste ridden by Tom Scudamore on his way to winning the Betfred Bowl Steeple Chase during the opening day of the Grand National horse race meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, north-west England on April 3, 2014. 

Photo credit: Andrew Yates | AFP

By  Deja Vu

With exactly one month to go before the Randox Grand National, excitement is already at crescendo levels, due to its cancellation last year.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.