Shedaresthedevil short-heads Letruska at Oaklawn

Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. 

Photo credit: Mark Ralston | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Shedaresthedevil (Florent Geroux 4-1), prepared by Brad Cox, won her first race admirably, since the Kentucky Oaks last September.  She made a bee-line for the front, controlled a decent pace, then held off a challenge from Letruska (Joel Rosario 2-5), to win the Azeri Stakes. Covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42:5/10, shedding Letruska, Encoutante, and, Getridofwhatailsu, Shedaresthedevil is such a fighter. Don't you love how owners name their horses?

