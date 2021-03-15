Shedaresthedevil short-heads Letruska at Oaklawn

Shedaresthedevil (Florent Geroux 4-1), prepared by Brad Cox, won her first race admirably, since the Kentucky Oaks last September. She made a bee-line for the front, controlled a decent pace, then held off a challenge from Letruska (Joel Rosario 2-5), to win the Azeri Stakes. Covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:42:5/10, shedding Letruska, Encoutante, and, Getridofwhatailsu, Shedaresthedevil is such a fighter. Don't you love how owners name their horses?

***

William Sims' homebre, Leggs Galore (Ricky Gonzlez 2-5), was way above others in Sunday's $100,000 Irish O'Brien Stakes at Santa Anita. Literally coasting home by 2.4 lengths from Bella Vita (Flavian Prat 8-5) and Sadie Bluegrass, Legs Galore stamped her fifth success in a short space of a few months, clocking 6 furlongs at 1:08:1/10, for Phil D'Amato.

The Irish O'Brien is part of a very lucrative Golden State Series. Sponsored by the CTBA, it is only eligible for California-bred or sired horses. Leggs Galore is no doubt something special.

***

We have not heard from Swiss Skydiver since disappointing fans at Keenland, but now she is back with a vengeance. Ken McPeek's reigning Eclipse Champion Filly, saved ground early then scooted away with the $300,000 Beholder Mile at Santa Anita.