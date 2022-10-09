Ngong racing opens its portals to the public again

What seemed like a forever wait, has now become reality. 'Modus operandi' is upbeat ready for spectators and pundits to assemble at Ngong racecourse where four features set the jingle tone. Conspicuous by her absence, is Lesley Sercombe.

This allows Charles Kimani to deputise on Wimborne in the Tote Kenya Cup, and, Rosie for the Italian Cup. Lucky Joe Muya, wins the Shujaa Handicap whatever happens, as no other trainer has declared anything.

Welcome back Paul Kiarie and Ramazan Wako, both victims of equine accidents at the season's tail-end. Ramazan rides Pat-See in the Kenyatta Cup over 1,200m. Salt Lake and the Bar might rattle Pat-See's cage slightly, but not enough to dismantle her quest.

The best event is the Gatundu Handicap, where five of six maidens have already been introduced to their career path, flaunting plenty 'joie de vivire'.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Fancy Dan, Moment Time

12.55 pm Jack Sparrow, Cindy

1.30 pm Pat-See, the Bar

2.05 pm Scott, Empress of Fate

2.40 pm Kenyan Queen, Steel Drum

3.15 pm Rosie, Respectable Jud

3.55 pm Wimborne, Pitch





First Race: THE SHUJAA HANDICAP 12:20 Distance 2400m

A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

Second Race 12:55: THE THOGOTO MAIDEN

Distance 1000m A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg. Fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.





Third Race 1:30: THE KENYATTA CUP

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. Restricted to Claimers under Rule 40.

Fourth Race 2:05 Distance 1400m THE GATUNDU HANDICAP

A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

Fifth Race 2:40 Distance 1600m THE ELDORET RACE CLUB CUP

A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

Sixth Race 3:15 Distance 2060m THE ITALIAN CUP

A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

Seventh Race 3:55 Distance 1200m THE TOTE KENYA CUP