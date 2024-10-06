Former U-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett dies in Bomet hospital

The 2016 World Athletics Under-20 800metres champion, Kipyegon Bett, is dead.

Bett, the 2017 World 800m bronze medallist died on Sunday at 12.40pm at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County where he had been admitted since Monday, according to his sister, Purity Kirui, the 2014 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist.

"He has been unwell for about a month and was treated at AIC Litein Hospital as an outpatient. On Saturday his condition deteriorated and was referred to Tenwek Hospital for further tests, said Kirui.

He is said to have been vomiting blood for some time due to damage to the liver and other internal organs.

"On Sunday morning, he was communicating normally with family members and doctors, but he breathed his last at around 12:40 pm" Cherotich stated.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director in charge of youth and development, Barnaba Korir, said he has been in touch with the family.

"I spoke to his elder sister Purity Kirui, who confirmed his death," said Korir.

"The family said he was admitted last week but discharged only to be admitted again when his condition worsened.

The body has been moved to Soin Sigowet sub county hospital mortuary for preservation ahead of burial.

The 26-year-old Bett, who also won silver in 4x800m at the 2017 World Athletics Relay Championships, was banned for four years in 2018 for using performance-enhancing Erythropoietin.

He made a return to competition in 2022 competing in 400m hurdles at the Third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting, finishing third.