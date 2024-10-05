Former marathoner Samson Kandie's final hours after Eldoret attack by unknown assailants

The local sports fraternity is mourning an athlete who died in Elgon View Estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Samson Kandie died on Friday, October 4, in Eldoret at Real Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment after his family found him bleeding and unresponsive in his compound.

Retired athlete Benjamin Limo, who is Kandie’s neighbour, said neighbours learnt that the retired marathoner had arrived back home at around 8pm and was accosted by unknown individuals who had been waiting for him at his compound.

His attackers left him for dead next to a pit latrine inside his compound.

At around 10pm, his family got worried and called him on the phone, but a stranger picked the call and directed the family to look for him near the pit latrine.

Limo told Nation Sport that neighbours were attracted by the screaming of Kandie’s family members after the retired athlete was found unresponsive. Neighbours helped the family to rush the athlete to Real Hospital for treatment. He later passed on.

“I went to the hospital at around 2am upon getting information of the attack, and we found out that he had passed on. It is so unfortunate that we have lost such a hardworking man who, after retiring from athletics, ventured into business,” Limo, a former 5,000m world champion, said.

Kandie competed in the 1998 and 1999 Berlin Marathon, finishing third. He finished fourth in the 2000 Prague Marathon, and the 2000 Amsterdam Marathon.

He represented Kenya in the marathon at the 2001 World Athletics Championships in Edmonton, Canada, but did not finish the race.

In 2004, he won Venna Marathon in 2:08:35, lowering the previous course record set by Kneya’s Willy Cheruiyot by 13 seconds.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the incident, saying investigations were on to establish the motive behind the killing.

“It is true a man died last night after being found unresponsive at his compound in Elgon View Estate. He was rushed to hospital but unfortunately died. We have started investigations on the incident to know the motive behind the killing,” said Mwanthi.