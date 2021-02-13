Ngong racing cancelled due to insufficient entries

Surprisingly, after several months away from the game, one would have assumed that racing at Ngong would have been over-flowing with runners - especially when rains have softened conditions admirably.

Alas, we are disappointed to reveal that Sunday's scheduled meeting, has had to be averted until February 28, when the Fillies Guineas is definitely on course for an airing.

Further North, Dubai's World Cup Carnival was highlighted by the Al Maktoum Challenge - 9.5 furlongs. Bahraini Fawzi Nass saddled a triumphant, Salute the Soldier, under an energized, Adrie de Vries in 1:57:3/10. Capezzano (Mickael Barzalona 2-1), thought he might escape in front, ut Adrie De Vries watched carefully, before there was a tasty duel up the straight.

Capezzano seemed to falter at an integral point, allowing Salute the Solider a nice passage to freedom. Capezzano did not even finish second, due to Thegreatcollection (Pat Cosgrave 5-1), and Ajuste Fiscal (Vagner Leal 7-1), filling place positions. Now, Salute the Solider can be a sure-fire candidate for the Dubai World Cup next month.

***

Queensland jockey, Chris McIver, 33, has been banned for 12 months, after mistreating several horses. It is his third ban. He has been caught stomping horses at the start, whipping their heads, kicking and punching them - who knows what else?

In the latest incident Chris faced a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission inquiry, and found guilty of misconduct after he twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarters of his steed, Or Else. Significant penalties have not yet deterred this aggressive rider, so hopefully, a year off, will settle the anger.

Jockey Nigel Seymour was disqualified for nine months for sending threatening text messages to a licensed trainer. Brisbane-based jockey, Nathan Thomas, struck his mount in the shoulder with his whip after getting dislodged before a race at Mackay.

Nick Trimble also received a three month ban for striking a horse with absolutely no reason. These images and penalties, better sway any further cruelty, because it is totally unacceptable. Jimi's Star managed third spot.

***

Delta Downs hosted its richest program of the season, with another edition of Louisiana Premier Day. The program featured 10 stakes races for Louisiana-bred horses and over $800,000 in total purse money readily cooked. The feature $125,000 Louisiana Premier Day Championship was won back-to-back, by Mallory Richard's, Underpressure, who rallied from last-to-first in the 1-1/16 mile event for older horses.

Underpressure 7-5, was ridden smartly by jockey Gerard Melancon, who also won the Distaff and the Gentlemen Starter.

After breaking last in a field of eight, Underpressure carefully watched Double Star, then carved a sustained rally five wide, methodically passing rivals, until Delta Star saw he was being worn down. During the final furlong, Underpressure, trained by Chris Richard, succeeded by ¾ of a length, in 1:46.60. Jimi's a Star finished third. Underpressure has been described as a once-in-a-liftetimer, having struck good in 14 races. His bankroll tally is approximately $900,000.

Raju ridden by jockey Patrick Mungai (right) leads others from the side to win The Kenya Guineas race at Ngong race course, on January 24th 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

No Parole (Diego Saenz 4-1), had no problems in the $100,000 Louisiana Premier Day Sprint, for trainer Thomas Amoss and owners Maggi Moss/Greg Tramontin.

No Parole won last year's Prince before scoring in the Woody Stephens Stakes at Belmont Park a few months later. No Parole covered five-furlongs in a smashing 57.37:00 - the fastest clocking so far.