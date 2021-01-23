Radiating Kenya Guineas open to best colts

Seven of the eight Guineas runners on Sunday afternoon, have covered a mile, or further, without a blip. This means, it is wide open, without a definite marker.

Such a shame witnesses will not be able to see the Ngong race live, as it promises to be compulsive viewing for associates only.

Frankie, Raju and Century Fox, are representing Patsy Sercombe's stable, while Stewart McCann has conditioned Lora Lee's, General Lee. Oliver Gray submits Bullet and Class Action, both Westonian's prodigy. Joe/Karari/Captain Oruya are planting Bold Edge in gasp territory, with Joe Muya's Lake Galilee, completing an extraordinary list of characters.

They are all dialed-in for Kenya's first Classic of the season, on a bumper card probably full of surprises. Nothing stands beaming with neon colours, except the Duke of Manchester Cup matching of Gold Pot and Firing Line.

Patsy wins this whatever happens, as no other trainers have entered the picture. Importantly, enthusiasm is at an all-time peak right now, but we still have to accept that the current situation will not change course for the foreseeable future.

SELECTIONS

12.25 pm Chicago, Duke Hour

1.00 pm Salt Lake, Wesley

1.35 pm Bay Max, Midnight Moon

2.10 pm All over Again, Kenyan Queen

2.45 pm Frankie, Raju

3.20 pm Moonlight Shadow, Kalola

3.55 pm Firing Line, Gold Pot

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 24/01/2021

12:25 Race 1 The Nakuru Race Club Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 3- 4) Quickfire R. Kibet 60.0 5

2 ( 1- 2- 2) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 59.0 2

3 ( 5- 2- 3) Duke Hour (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 H 1

4 ( 1- 2- 1) Grace O'Malley P. Kiarie 56.0 3

5 ( 1-w- 8) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: DUKE HOUR (SAF) (5/4) CHICAGO (SAF)

(6/4) QUICKFIRE (3/1) GRACE O'MALLEY (3/1) WIND

ROSE (SAF) (5/1)

1:00 Race 2 The Cheney Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 2- 7) Fancy Dan (SAF) J. Kultiang 58.5 1

2 (w- 7- 6) Heavenly Gift (SSL) G. Ndegwa (5.0) 58.5 4

3 ( 4- 3- 4) Wesley D. Miri 58.5 H 6

4 ( 4- 9- 9) Glitter J. Muhindi 57.0 3

5 ( 10) Half Hour W. Matee 57.0 5

6 ( 5- 5- 8) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 57.0 H 7

7 ( 2) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 2

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (3/1) FANCY DAN (SAF)

(7/2) WESLEY (4/1) GLITTER (5/1) HALF HOUR (7/1)

HEAVENLY GIFT (SSL) (10/1) PIPPA (12/1)

1:35 Race 3 The Westonian Maiden

Distance 2060m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 7- 3) Baymax J. Muhindi 58.5 1

2 ( 4) Earl Gray H. Muya 58.5 5

3 ( 6- 5- 5) Midnightmoon (SAF) D. Tanui 58.5 2

4 ( 6- 6- 2) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 4

5 ( 4- 4- 4) Rainbow Moon J. Kultiang 57.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: FREE DAWN (SAF) (1/1) BAYMAX (5/2)

EARL GRAY (5/1) RAINBOW MOON (8/1) MIDNIGHTMOON

2:10 Race 4 The Prairie Tracker Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 4- 2- 3) Buxton J. Kultiang 60.0 5

2 ( 1- 5- 3) Karowe D. Miri 60.0 7

3 ( 4- 2- 1) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 59.0 6

4 ( 3- 1) Kenyan Queen (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 2

5 ( 8- 2- 1) West Lothian P. Mungai 59.0 1

6 ( 5- 3- 4) Cashing In R. Kibet 57.0 H 4

7 ( 6-w- 2) La Cha Cha (SAF) D. Tanui 55.0 3

8 ( 3- 3- 5) Miss Zuri H. Muya 50.0 8

FORM GUIDE: KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (6/4) WEST

LOTHIAN (7/4) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (2/1) BUXTON (4/1)

CASHING IN (5/1) KAROWE (10/1) LA CHA CHA (SAF)

(12/1) MISS ZURI (14/1)

2:45 Race 5 The Kenya Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 1- 3- 5) Bold Edge (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 H 6

2 ( 3- 1- 3) Bullet J. Muhindi 57.0 4

3 ( 1- 10- 3) Century Fox R. Kibet 57.0 7

4 ( 2- 1) Class Action P. Kinuthia 57.0 8

5 ( 3- 1- 6) Frankie Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

6 ( 7- 1- 1) General Lee W. Matee 57.0 3

7 (w- 9- 3) Lake Galilee (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 2

8 ( 2- 1- 1) Raju P. Mungai 57.0 1

FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (4/5) GENERAL LEE (1/1)

CENTURY FOX (5/4) RAJU (6/4) BOLD EDGE (SAF) (7/4)

BULLET (4/1) CLASS ACTION (5/1) LAKE GALILEE (SAF)

3:20 Race 6 The Armstrong's Girl Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight.

First time starters

1 ( 1- 2- 5) Marais P. Kinuthia (5.0) 62.0 T 5

2 ( 4- 5- 2) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe61.0 H 1

(SAF)

3 ( 2- 8- 6) Abby Rose (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 H 2

4 ( 5- 2- 5) Kalola R. Kibet 58.0 3

5 ( 3- 5- 3) Tenacious P. Kiarie 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: KALOLA (2/1) MARAIS (5/2) MOONLIGHT

SHADOW (SAF) (3/1) ABBY ROSE (SAF) (5/1) TENACIOUS (7/1)

3:55 Race 7 The Duke of Manchester Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 1- 1- 5) Gold Pot (SAF) Le. Sercombe 68.0 4

2 ( 4- 4- 2) Pharoah's Advocate R. Kibet 65.0 3

(SAF)

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Firing Line P. Mungai 58.0 2

4 ( 6- 5- 3) Lady Eccles C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: FIRING LINE (1/5) GOLD POT (SAF) (2/1)

PHAROAH'S ADVOCATE (SAF).