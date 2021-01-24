Raju takes the outside route to win Kenya Guineas

Century Fox (Richard Kibet), knuckled down from the Kenya Guineas stalls to lead a merry pace, but then a stack of horses approached him in gritty fashion.

They all received animated commentary from a mercurial Tom Fraser. General Lee (Wycliffe Matee), ran a blinding race to almost nip the Classic, unaware that Raju (Patrick Mungai) was demonstrably opting for a longer route not near the pack.

Raju then advanced with a whoosh, almost breaking a course record on 1:39:8/10, dampening Genral Lee's intentions. Century Fox and Frankie ensued for places.

A colossal Guineas for those privileged to observe. The mystical combination of Mim Haynes and Patsy Sercombe, was perfectly rife. They sealed the Duke of Manchester Cup as well, with Firing Line. Gold Pot busted trends with his usual flair, but not too far off the post.

Lesley Sercombe salvaged a lost meeting, by sneaking through several seams along the rails, trading stocks on Sara Spencer's, Chicago, in the Nakuru Race Club Cup. A short while later, Free Dawn displayed her true colours with a mellifluous whirlwind

Westonian Maiden raid, suggesting she has resolved previous questions. Unhurried in mid-pack, Free Dawn peeled away Rainbow Moon, for the Galloping Geriatrics syndication.

Trainer, Stewart McCann, appreciated a productive afternoon of places, plus a strike from Tenacious in the Armstrong's Girl Handicap for Mary Binks.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe aboard Free Dawn (right) crosses the finishing line ahead of Rainbow Mist ridden by Josphat Kultiang to win The Westonian maiden race at Ngong race course, on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

12.25 pm - First Race - The Nakuru Race Club Cup (1,600m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) Capetown Noir-Grail Maiden

2. Grace O'Malley (Paul Kiarie)

3. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

4. Wind Rose (Henry Muya)

Duke Hour withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3.5/2.4/3.4. Time: 1:25:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Sarah Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.00 pm - Second Race - Cheney Maiden (1,200m)

1. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie)

2. Pippa (Michael Fundi)

3. Fancy Dan (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 1.75/0.75/1.5. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

1.35 pm - Third Race - Westonian Maiden (2,060m)

1. Free Dawn (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Rainbow Moon (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Earl Gray (Henry Muya)

Distance: 0.75/6.5/11. Time: 2:15:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Prairie Tracker Handicap (1,800m)

1. Buxton (Josphat Kultiang)

2. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Karowe (David Miri)

Distance: 3.5/1/8. Time: 2:00:00 secs. Favourite: All over Again 7-4. Runners: 8

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

Jockey Patrick Mungai lifts The Kenya Guineas Trophy which he won aboard Raju at Ngong race course on January 24, 2021. Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

2.45 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Guineas (1,600m)

1. Raju (Patrick Mungai) Secret War-Rami

2. General Lee (Wycliffe Matee)

3. Century Fox (Richard Kibet)

4. Frankie (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.4/2.75/1.4. Time: 1:39:8/10 secs. Favourite: Century Fox 6-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.20 pm - Sixth Race - Armstrong's Girl Handicap (1,200m)

1. Tenacious (Paul Kiarie)

2. Marais (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Moonlight Shadow (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.75/3.75/5.4. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Duke of Manchester Cup (1,000m)

1. Firing Line (Patrick Mungai )

2. Pharoah's Advocate (Richard Kibet)

3. Lady Eccles (Charles Kimani)

4. Gold Pot (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: head/neck/2.4. Time: 1:13:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Next Meeting Saint Valentine's Day, February 14 - for the Kenya Cambridgeshire, Nairac Gold Circle Trophy, and, Goff Circle Plate