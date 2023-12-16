KPA play Equity in all-Kenyan quarters

Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Hawks will square it out in an all-Kenyan quarter-final match in Africa Women's Basketball League (AWBL) on Sunday in Egypt.

Fiba Africa Zone Five champions KPA lost 102-77 to hosts Sporting Club Alexandria of Egypt in their final Group ‘A’ preliminary round match on Friday.

Saturday was as rest day, and four quarter final matches will be played on Sunday.

After dropping one key point, Kenya Basketball Federation Women's Premier League champions, KPA finished second in five-team Group ‘A’ with seven points .KPA won three matches and lost one in the group stage of the week-long competition, which has brought together 10 top African clubs in Alexandria.

KPA were aiming to defeat hosts Sporting Club Alexandria to finish top of Group ‘A’ with eight points so as to avoid meeting Equity Hawks in the early stages of the tournament.

In the quarter-finals, KPA will rely on Reynolds Victoria and Banisters Antoinette, who have been consistent scorers in the competition.

Unbeaten Sporting Club Alexandria play face Group ‘B’ runners-up Overdose Up Station of Cameroon in Sunday's second quarter-final match.

Equity Hawks, on the other hand, finished third in Group ‘B’ with six points.

Coach Ben Oluoch's Equity won two matches and also lost two. Equity Hawks have experienced players in small guard Betty Kananu, power forward Christine Akinyi, point guard Debora Obunga and guard Judith Pantaleo.

Equity Hawks, who finished third in Zone Five qualifiers in Kigali to qualify for the tournament, lost 76-73 to Cameroon’s Overdose Up Station in their last preliminary match.

In other quarter final matches, Customs of Nigeria will meet Angola's Interclub with REG of Rwanda taking on University of Doula from Cameroon.

REG (Rwanda) and Sporting Club Alexandria (Egypt) finished their preliminary round matches with unbeaten record.

CNSS of Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin's ASPAC who finished bottom in two groups will play in ninth and tenth position playoff.

Sunday fixtures

KPA (Kenya) v Equity Hawks (Kenya),

REG (Rwanda) v University of Doula (Cameroon),

Overdose Up Station (Cameroon) v Sporting Club Alexandria (Egypt),