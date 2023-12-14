Equity Hawks fall to REG as KPA sink Customs of Nigeria

Equity Hawks's chances of proceeding to the quarter-finals of the African Women's Basketball League championship became slim Wednesday night when they lost 84-50 to Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

This is the second loss for the Kenyan side, having lost their first game 80-55 to Inter Clube of Angola.

Equity Hawks will now have to win their remaining Group B match against Overdose Up Station of Cameroon on Friday, the last day of the group matches, to revive their slim hopes of proceeding to the quarter-finals.

The two groups in the tournament consist of five teams each, and only the top four will qualify for the quarter-finals, which commence on Sunday.

American Tiffany Mitchell led Rwanda Energy Group with 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Equity Hawks started the match well, scoring the first two baskets to lead 4-1 as Deborah Obunga, Rachael Odhiambo, and Melissa Otieno coordinated well on the offensive end.

However, the bankers missed several shots from beyond the arc and conceded fouls and turnovers to the advantage of REG, who never looked back after leading 7-4 at some point before taking the quarter 18-9.

REG started the second quarter strongly, exerting pressure on the bankers' defence as Betty Kalanga, Mitchell and Feza Isomi's coordination ensured they subdued the bankers 30-13 for a 48-22 lead at halftime.

Despite a spirited fight by the bankers in the third and fourth quarters, they were unable to contain REG's offense.

Grace Malu was the top scorer for Equity Hawks with 20 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kenyan champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) registered their second win after overcoming a stubborn Customs of Nigeria 73-53.

Victoria Reynolds scored a game-high 21 points, with Madina Okot sinking in 10 points and nine rebounds to ensure the Dockers secured the vital win in the tournament being held in Alexandria, Egypt.