KPA off to winning start in Africa Cup

Victoria Reynolds Tuesday scored a game high 23 points as Kenyan champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) defeated CNSS of the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-46 in their first match of the ongoing African Women Basketball championship in Alexandria, Egypt.



The combination of Reynolds, Madina Okot, who was the second top scorer with 20 points and eight rebounds, Aminata Samassekou and Natalie Akinyi was too lethal for CNSS, who registered their second loss in the tournament after falling to Alexandria of Egypt in their first match.

The Dockers, who are also Zone V champions, were unsettled in the first quarter and lacked concentration, especially on their offensive to the advantage of CNSS who carried a slim 15-13 lead.

In the second quarter, KPA were a more rejuvenated side with an aggressive offensive and a solid defence as they shut down CNSS attacks to dominate in all the departments,control the tempo and subsequently outscored their opponents 24-4.

Related Equity shrug off first loss to win in Africa Cup Basketball

The Kenyans seemed to slow down in the third quarter as CNSS improved on their offensive and defensive despite going down 12-19.

CNSS, whose top scorer was point guard Tania Kokolo with 12 points, were on the offensive in the last minutes of the fourth quarter as they tried to make a comeback but it was too late as the dockers held out to secure a 26-15 win.

Grace Tolo scored eight points and nine rebounds for the Congolese outfit. In the last game of the day, Alexandria Sporting Club of Egypt thrashed University of Doula 115-49.

Earlier on Tuesday, other Kenyan representatives in the tournament Equity Hawks shrugged off their opening match loss to defeat ASPAC of Benin 87-69 on Tuesday.