Equity shrug off first loss to win in Africa Cup

Equity Hawks shrugged off their loss to Inter Clube of Angola in the opening match of Africa Women Basketball League in Egypt on Tuesday to defeat ASPAC of Benin 87-69.

Equity Hawks were an improved side compared to the side which lost 80-55 to Inter Club on Monday as they were quick on the offensive end with powerful drives on the baseline, creating scoring opportunities which they utilised well in the tournament being staged in Allexandria.

The bankers frustrated ASPAC’s offense with a well-coordinated defence and controlled the pace of the game once in possession of the ball.

In a slow first quarter, Equity Hawks outscored ASPAC 20-18 in their Group B match.

ASPAC, led by their top scorer Aishatou Kondoh Sobabe, who scored 26 points in the match, improved in the second quarter and took advantage of some defensive lapses by Equity Hawks to take the quarter 21-15.

Equity Hawks were the quicker side in the closely-contested third quarter as Grace Irebu, who was the top scorer for the Kenyan side with 25 points, combined well with Mellisa Otieno and Maryann Wanjiku in the offensive for a 25-22 scoreline.

In the fourth quarter, Equity Hawks dominated all the departments and scored baskets with ease despite Wanjiku picking out her fifth personal foul to leave the game.

Otieno and Betty Kananu played well in the offense as Equity Hawks outscored ASPAC 27-8 in the fourth.

On Monday Equity Hawks got off to a wrong start after losing 80-55 to Inter Clube of Angola.

In another Group B match played earlier on Tuesday, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) stunned Angola’s Inter Clube 96-89.