KPA extend good form in African Women Basketball League

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Wednesday registered their second win in the ongoing African Women Basketball League after overcoming a stubborn Customs of Nigeria 73-53.

International Victoria Reynolds scored a game-high 21 points with Madina Okot sinking in 10 points and nine rebounds to ensure the Dockers secured the vital win in the tournament being held in Alexandria, Egypt.

It was a tough start in the first quarter for KPA losing a 9-3 lead as Customs piled pressure in the offensive with Nkem Akaraiwe and Maryln Ogoigbe being a thorn in the Dockers defence.

Customs, who also took advantage of fouls conceded by the Dockers and converted their free throws, went on to win to outpoint their opponents 18-17 at the end of the quarter.

KPA, who are also Zone Five champions, seemed to have changed tact after the two-minute quarter break as they resumed the second quarter more aggressively with powerful drives in the offensive which left Customs' defense helpless.

The combination of captain Natalie Akinyi, Reynolds, Okot, and Antoinette Bannister saw the Dockers execute quick moves in their offensive attacks to ensure they outscored their opponents 28-8.

Customs came out of the halftime break a bit strong with Marane Johnson, Akaraiwe, and Olaoluwatomi Taiwo combining well in their offense as KPA grappled with turnovers.

However, the Dockers who are also Zone V champions were superior tactically late in the quarter and managed to outscore Customs 17-15.

In the fourth quarter, both teams played a balanced game, though KPA’s defense resolutely failed to stop Customs from winning by a half-basket.

Akaraiwe was the top scorer for Customs with 6 points,10 rebounds, and three assists. On Tuesday, KPA defeated CNSS of the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-46 in their first match of the tournament.