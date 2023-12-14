KPA storm African Women Basketball League quarters

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Thursday secured their place in the quarter-finals of the African Women Basketball League Championship after defeating the University of Doula (UoD) of Cameroon 74-59.

International Victoria Reynolds continued with her consistency in the tournament in Alexandria, Egypt with a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to propel the Dockers to their third win.

It was a nervous start for the Kenyan champions in the first quarter as they trailed 3-0 before leveling the scores 4-4.

However, a three-pointer shot by Reynolds changed the momentum of the game as KPA took a 7-4 lead, displaying exceptional transitional play to ensure they outscored UoD 16-10 in the quarter.

In the second quarter, KPA were more aggressive in the offensive with Antoinette Bannister, Hilda Indasi and Madina Okot displaying brilliant performances.

The Dockers were also good at fast breaks and powerful drives through the free-throw line area, creating scoring opportunities that they utilized to see off the quarter 19-11.

UoD was led by their top scorer Cynthia Amayaba, who scored 17 points, seven rebounds, and one assist. Sokoudjou Fotsing and Myriam Guiolobo started the third quarter strongly forcing the KPA technical bench to call for a time-out.

After the pep-talk, the Dockers resumed play with a bit of intensity in the defense as Selina Okumu showed great skills upfront as they capitalized on the offensive rebounds to lead 22-20.

KPA started the fourth quarter on a high note with the combination of Reynolds, captain Natalie Akinyi, Okumu, and Okot playing well in the offensive, forcing the UoD technical bench to call for a time-out after only two and half minutes of play.

Despite KPA’s defense being resolute while limiting their opponent's scoring chances, they conceded some fouls leading UoD to squeeze an 18-17 win in the last quarter.

In their first match on Tuesday, KPA defeated CNSS of the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-46, before overcoming a stubborn Customs of Nigeria 73-53 on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday night, Equity Hawks' chances of proceeding to the quarter-finals became slim when they lost to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 84-50.

It was the second loss for the Kenyan side having lost their first match against Inter Clube of Angola 80-55.