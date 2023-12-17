KPA down Equity to sail into AWBL semis

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday qualified for the Africa Women's Basketball League (AWBL) semi-final in Alexandria, Egypt.

KPA defeated Equity Hawks 81-66 in an all Kenyan quarter-final played at Sporting Club.

The dock women will now meet Zone Five rivals REG of Rwanda in the semi-final. REG, who lost to KPA in Fiba Zone Five qualifier final in Kigali, were first to book a ticket in the last four after they beat University of Doula from Cameroon 85-54 match in first quarter-final.

KPA are looking to become the second Kenyan team to finish in a medal bracket in the continental event after Eagle Wings won bronze in 2022 edition

in Morocco.

Medina Okot scored a game- high 31 points that destroyed Equity Hawks. The dockwomen started the duel on a high note leading 14-7 in the first quarter.



Equity Hawks, under new coach Ben Oluoch, took a long time to settle down, trailing 30-16 at the end of second quarter.

KPA, who finished second in Group "A" preliminary round with seven points, utilized their scoring chances to lead 44-23 at the break.

The bankers had experienced Betty Kananu, who scored 12 points and Christine Akinyi (15), cut down the margin after outscoring KPA 28-17 in the third quarter. The trailed again 20-15 in the final fourth quarter to exit the competition.



In other quarter final matches, Overdose Up Station of Cameroon were to meet hosts and defending champions Sporting Club of Egypt while Nigeria's Interclub was to play Interclub of Angola.