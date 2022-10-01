King Charles III to continue with the queen's racehorses

Although the new royal racing era did not pump oil on its debut journey, the world at large is delighted there will be continuity. King Charles had his first runner trained by William Haggas, called Educator (Tom Marquand 1-1), in the 1m2f handicap at Salisbury. Okeechobee took the prize as there is no sentiment in this sport.

Tom said earlier: "I had a bit of sadness putting the colours on, because it's the end of a fantastic life, and, while it's exciting for those beginning, it is still an awkward feeling. Most people have ever known is the Queen, and now it's passed on to the heir apparent. The legacy must contain all her divine passion."

Salisbury clerk of the course, Jeremy Martin, reckoned Educator's participation may have increased crowd figures.

***

An animated Ralph Beckett limbered up for a huge weekend, by saddling the first three winners. at Salisbury. Bred by Juddmonte, Bluestocking made a successful debut in the first division of the mile novice and Ralph, who runs the owners' Westover in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, said: "She's a nice filly. I thought she might be too raw because she's a big, long, angular filly. That will be it for this season. Now we are talking Oaks"

Rob Hornby, due to ride Westover, was on Bluestocking, and also Julian Richmond-Watson's, Remarquee, rambling home in division one of the 1,400m novice.

***

Luxembourg is a very mature three-year-old colt, so, he must have sound claims in the Arc. It would be a different narrative if Baaeed, Desert Crown, or even Adayar, had showed up but, now that none of those is here, it looks like Luxembourg's Arc to lose.