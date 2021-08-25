Kenya Morans fall to Ivory Coast on Afrobasket return

Kenya Morans' Albert Odero (right) dribbles past Ivory Coast's Nisire Mimi Zouzous during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match at the Kigali Arena on August 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

  • Matt Costello led the victors with 22 points, while Danish-based Tylor Ongwae's 25 points for Morans saw him end the match as the top scorer, but it wasn't enough to prevent the loss.
  • Earlier, Nigeria began their campaign on a bright note when they beat Mali 81-73 in the other Group match. Kenya face Nigeria in their second match on Thursday.

in Kigali, Rwanda

