Nostalgic Kenya back in AfroBasket action

Ronnie Gundo

Kenya's Ronnie Gundo (right) attempts to get past a Ugandan player during their friendly match at Kigali Arena, Rwanda on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • On Sunday, the Morans lost their first international friendly to Senegal 74-67 at Green Hills School arena. They then lost to the Silverbacks of Uganda 59-40 at Kigali Indoor Arena.
  • Coach Mills said the scores were not indicative of the team’s capability.

In Kigali, Rwanda

