Nigeria stop Mali, fancied Angola fall in Afrobasket

Albert Onyango

Morans' small forward Albert Onyango (centre) aims for a basket during a training session at Green Hills Academy arena in Kigali on August 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Tunisia, who won the AfroBasket crown in 2017, are returning at the showpiece with determination of winning the title back-to-back.
  • Africa’s sixth ranked nation, Egypt, comfortably bagged their first win of the tournament when they floored Central African Republic 72-56 (13-9,  20-16, 17-18,  22-13).
  • Standing at 1.85m, Egypt’s guard Ehab Saleh played a prolific game. He scored 21 points with six steals and one rebound.

In Kigali, Rwanda

