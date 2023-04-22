General Lee seeks to beat neighbours in Kenya Gold Cup endurance test

Saints Moritz

Saints Moritz guided by Jockey Richard Kibet wins Uhuru Cu ahead of Deodoro ridden by Jockey James Muhindi at Ngong race course on December 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Deodoro was a smooth operator at 2,060m, but the Kenya Gold Cup Challenge is another story.

Four runners from Stewart and Julie McCann's habitat, all have a huge task to sustain themselves at 3,200m.

General Lee is the most credible unless Chadwick has an oxygen supply up his sleeve.

Mary of Burgundy was a runaway winner on Derby Day. Likely to secure the Zariba Cup from It's a Date, if the distance is not an issue.

Ameerah and Ripon should be a photo-finishing pair to put the lid on Alfa Romeo. Frankie is such a fascinating looker, but it rarely colludes with his abilities.

In summation, there are no stand-out naps, only an opportunity to bask at Ngong - permanently brimming with charm.

SELECTIONS 

12.25 pm Cindy, Liphook

  1.00 pm Marlow, Dunleavy

  1.35 pm Pat-See,Westwind

  2.10 pm Daytime Girl, Cranleigh 

  2.45 pm Grand Surabi, Rahal

  3.20 pm Matry of Burgundy, It's a Date

  3.55 pm General Lee, Chadwick

  4.30 pm Ameerah, ipon

12:25   Race 1   The Teufel Maiden 

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at  

starting. To carry 58kg.Mares and fillies 56.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 4- 3- 3)   Liphook                 J. Muhindi         58.0       1 

  2  ( 5- 5- 4)   Adleoli                  M. Fundi (5.0)     56.5       4 

  3  ( 6-w- 2)   Cindy                    P. Kiarie            56.5  H   3 

  4  ( 6-w-w)   Moment Time        P. Njogu (5.0)     56.5       2 

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1)  LIPHOOK (2/1)  ADLEOLI (5/1)   

MOMENT TIME (10/1)   

1:00   Race 2   The Simuni Maiden 

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. 

 To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 5)          Arlington               A. Wambua        57.0       3 

  2  ( 4)          Dunleavy               Le. Sercombe    57.0       5 

  3  ( 2- 2)       Marlow                 P. Kiarie            57.0       2 

  4  ( 3)          Cassandra             C. Kimani           55.5       4 

  5  -             Carlisle                 J. Muhindi         55.0       1 

FORM GUIDE: MARLOW (1/1)  DUNLEAVY (5/4)  CASSANDRA  

(3/1)  ARLINGTON (5/1)  CARLISLE (7/1)   

1:35   Race 3   The Graham Trophy 

Distance 1400m. An open handicap race for three year olds and  

over. 

  1  ( 2- 2- 4)   All Over Again        C. Kimani           60.0       4 

                   (SAF) 

  2  ( 4- 2- 1)   Pat-See                 Le. Sercombe    60.0       1 

  3  ( 4- 5- 3)   Westwind              R. Wako            56.0       6 

  4  ( 1- 4- 5)   Salt Lake (SAF)      P. Kiarie            55.0       2 

  5  ( 2- 4- 5)   Pretty Pearl           J. Muhindi         52.0       5 

  6  ( 2- 3- 2)   Bullet                    H. Muya            50.0  H   3 

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (1/1)  ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)  

(5/4)  PAT-SEE (6/4)  BULLET (2/1)  WESTWIND (3/1)  PRETTY  

PEARL (4/1)   

2:10   Race 4   The Courtier Handicap 

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

24 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 2- 5- 6)   Steel Drum            R. Wako            61.0       4 

  2  ( 2- 1- 4)   Cranleigh              H. Muya            60.0       6 

  3  ( 1- 1- 1)   Daytime Girl           Le. Sercombe    59.0       7 

                   (SAF) 

  4  (w- 2- 1)   Zamburak              A. Wambua        58.0       5 

  5  (w- 5- 3)   Jordan River          P. Kiarie            52.0       2 

                   (SAF) 

  6  ( 3- 3- 2)   Twyford                C. Kimani           52.0       8 

  7  ( 3- 5- 2)   Russian                 J. Muhindi         51.0  H   3 

                   Wonder (SAF) 

  8  ( 2- 4- 4)   Wimborne             M. Fundi (5.0)     51.0       1 

FORM GUIDE: CRANLEIGH (1/1)  DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/4)   

RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (6/4)  ZAMBURAK (2/1)  TWYFORD  

(3/1)  WIMBORNE (5/1)  STEEL DRUM (6/1)  JORDAN RIVER  

(SAF) (7/1)   

 2:45   Race 5   The Tangawizi Handicap 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

13 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped  

2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 2- 2- 6)   Rahal                    M. Fundi (5.0)     61.0       1 

  2  ( 4- 2- 1)   Grand Surabi         J. Muhindi         60.0       2 

 (SAF) 

  3  ( 1- 3- 4)   Taunton                P. Kiarie            60.0       3 

  4  ( 4- 3- 7)   Iron Eagle (SAF)     P. Njogu (5.0)     51.0       4 

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/2)  GRAND SURABI (SAF) (1/1)   

TAUNTON (2/1)  IRON EAGLE (SAF) (10/1)   

3:20   Race 6   The Zariba Cup 

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated  

29 and below at closing. 

  1  ( 1- 2- 1)   Mary of                 Le. Sercombe    57.0       3 

 Burgundy (SAF) 

  2  ( 6- 1- 3)   It's a Date             R. Wako            56.0       1 

