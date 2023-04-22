General Lee seeks to beat neighbours in Kenya Gold Cup endurance test

Deodoro was a smooth operator at 2,060m, but the Kenya Gold Cup Challenge is another story.

Four runners from Stewart and Julie McCann's habitat, all have a huge task to sustain themselves at 3,200m.

General Lee is the most credible unless Chadwick has an oxygen supply up his sleeve.

Mary of Burgundy was a runaway winner on Derby Day. Likely to secure the Zariba Cup from It's a Date, if the distance is not an issue.

Ameerah and Ripon should be a photo-finishing pair to put the lid on Alfa Romeo. Frankie is such a fascinating looker, but it rarely colludes with his abilities.

In summation, there are no stand-out naps, only an opportunity to bask at Ngong - permanently brimming with charm.

SELECTIONS

12.25 pm Cindy, Liphook

1.00 pm Marlow, Dunleavy

1.35 pm Pat-See,Westwind

2.10 pm Daytime Girl, Cranleigh

2.45 pm Grand Surabi, Rahal

3.20 pm Matry of Burgundy, It's a Date

3.55 pm General Lee, Chadwick

4.30 pm Ameerah, ipon

12:25 Race 1 The Teufel Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at

starting. To carry 58kg.Mares and fillies 56.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 3- 3) Liphook J. Muhindi 58.0 1

2 ( 5- 5- 4) Adleoli M. Fundi (5.0) 56.5 4

3 ( 6-w- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 56.5 H 3

4 ( 6-w-w) Moment Time P. Njogu (5.0) 56.5 2

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1) LIPHOOK (2/1) ADLEOLI (5/1)

MOMENT TIME (10/1)

1:00 Race 2 The Simuni Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting.

To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5) Arlington A. Wambua 57.0 3

2 ( 4) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 57.0 5

3 ( 2- 2) Marlow P. Kiarie 57.0 2

4 ( 3) Cassandra C. Kimani 55.5 4

5 - Carlisle J. Muhindi 55.0 1

FORM GUIDE: MARLOW (1/1) DUNLEAVY (5/4) CASSANDRA

(3/1) ARLINGTON (5/1) CARLISLE (7/1)

1:35 Race 3 The Graham Trophy

Distance 1400m. An open handicap race for three year olds and

over.

1 ( 2- 2- 4) All Over Again C. Kimani 60.0 4

(SAF)

2 ( 4- 2- 1) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 60.0 1

3 ( 4- 5- 3) Westwind R. Wako 56.0 6

4 ( 1- 4- 5) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 2

5 ( 2- 4- 5) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 52.0 5

6 ( 2- 3- 2) Bullet H. Muya 50.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: SALT LAKE (SAF) (1/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)

(5/4) PAT-SEE (6/4) BULLET (2/1) WESTWIND (3/1) PRETTY

PEARL (4/1)

2:10 Race 4 The Courtier Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

24 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 5- 6) Steel Drum R. Wako 61.0 4

2 ( 2- 1- 4) Cranleigh H. Muya 60.0 6

3 ( 1- 1- 1) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 59.0 7

(SAF)

4 (w- 2- 1) Zamburak A. Wambua 58.0 5

5 (w- 5- 3) Jordan River P. Kiarie 52.0 2

(SAF)

6 ( 3- 3- 2) Twyford C. Kimani 52.0 8

7 ( 3- 5- 2) Russian J. Muhindi 51.0 H 3

Wonder (SAF)

8 ( 2- 4- 4) Wimborne M. Fundi (5.0) 51.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CRANLEIGH (1/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/4)

RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (6/4) ZAMBURAK (2/1) TWYFORD

(3/1) WIMBORNE (5/1) STEEL DRUM (6/1) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (7/1)

2:45 Race 5 The Tangawizi Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 2- 6) Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 61.0 1

2 ( 4- 2- 1) Grand Surabi J. Muhindi 60.0 2

(SAF)

3 ( 1- 3- 4) Taunton P. Kiarie 60.0 3

4 ( 4- 3- 7) Iron Eagle (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/2) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (1/1)

TAUNTON (2/1) IRON EAGLE (SAF) (10/1)

3:20 Race 6 The Zariba Cup

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Mary of Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

Burgundy (SAF)

2 ( 6- 1- 3) It's a Date R. Wako 56.0 1