Former jockey Danny Brock banned for 15 years for role in betting scandal

Former jockey Danny Brock has been handed a 15-year ban from racing anywhere in the world for deliberately stopping horses from running on their merits.

Naturally, it was part of a corrupt betting conspiracy. Brock had been found guilty of engaging in fraudulent practices, having openly prevented two horses from possibly winning, to the benefit of a network of gamblers.

Sean McBride, the assistant to his father, Newmarket trainer Charlie McBride, was also disqualified for seven years.

Danny is considering an appeal, but it might fall on deaf ears.

The events had been described as "extraordinary," involving long-standing friend Charlie McBride, along with Eugene Maloney, Andrew Perring, and Luke Howells.

Conspiracy

The former rider, who now works as a greyhound trainer, was found to have prevented Mochalov from obtaining the best possible placing when lay bets were placed on the horse. He similarly ensured Samovar was unsuccessful in a match race at Southwell.

Those involved in the betting conspiracy had heavily backed Samovar's only opponent at Southwell, Tricky Dicky, with Charlie depositing £7,200 into his betting account on the morning of the race. He entered the entire amount - making it his largest-ever bet.

Danny's dishonour amounts to nearly double the entry point of eight years for breaching strict rules on dark practices.

The BHA's legal counsel, Louis Weston, pressed for a significant punishment.

Integrity

The penalties handed out would act as a deterrent, providing reassurance about the integrity of British racing. It sends a powerful message that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated.

The conduct of the said individuals found in breach, risked undermining confidence in the game, flagrantly disregarding the hard work of people up and down the country, who carry out their duties in good faith.

It is vital that supporters and bettors are cool in the fairness department. At the same time, participants must have absolute confidence that they are competing on a level playing field.