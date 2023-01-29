Ahoy Senor clears Paddy Power Cotswold Chase

Scottish raider, Lucinda Russell, spent the final moments of father Peter's life, by his side. Excitedly, Lucinda then welcomed his cherished horse, Ahoy Senor (Derek Fox 13-2), to the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase enclosure.

Peter, 95, wanted Ahoy Senor to become a Grand National-winning reality, as with the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. There was no doubting the ability of Ahoy, 8, even when his form dipped a few times.

Here, Ahoy was transformed, with a displayed significant punch of quality. Bursting free on the turn for home, he brushed Sounds Russian (Sean Quinlan 8-1)aside, to strike by 1.5 lengths. Noble Yeats (Steve Bowen 11-2), similarly motored classically speedily, but way too late.

Protektorat (Harry Skelton 5-4), ran a good race, but the three miles may have been a touch too far. Ahoy Senor clocked 6:35:9/10. Frodon (Bryony Frost 14-1), led all the way, but then was definitely out-paced. Dusart encountered some ligament pain and had to be pulled up. Never jumped well at all.

***

The Stewards' Cup at Sha Tin is purported to be possibly Hong Kong's greatest ever. A field of seven real stars has assembled for the mile, including Golden Sixty, Romantic Warrior, and, California Spangle, a shiner when striking just before Christmas.

Successful in 22 of his 26 starts, Golden Sixty won this race in 2021 and has long been a flagbearer for the nation. Age could be a factor. Zac Purton is gunning for a real battle royal in the last stages.