Doubles all round as horseracing resumes at Ngong

Paul Kiarie was basking in glory, with a handful of dynamite, on Russian Wonder in the Hammurabi Handicap. Suddenly, both stirrups gave way, similar to an incident last season.

Luckily, Kiarie was able to ride a show-ring, creeping way over to the stand-side rails. Russian Wonder did not seem deterred.

She carried on inadvertently, with plenty of room to spare from the original leader, Daisy. Kiarie was obviously a little tender in the Southern hemisphere, but still supervised some decent conduct from Kenya Queen in the Stewards' Cup Handicap. Both horses are trained by Joe Karari.

James Muhindi never had any doubts about Satyan's expertise, except at the Starehe Boys stalls, where he was a tad shady. Sympathies to Joseph Mutevu, who broke from the stalls, turning abruptly right on Westwood Star.

Frightening for all to see. Needless to say, they didn't participate. General Lee gave James his second winner in the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy.

Honeybell Orange was particularly distinctive in the Merchants Purse, but initially unwilling to settle. Must have been a tough cookie for Richard Kibet.

But the duo were always in control, rendering an eventually serene passage from Steel Drum. Lady Spencer owns Honeybell, and Mary of Burgundy, giving Richard another reason to salute the Executrix Maiden.

NGONG RESULTS

1.00 pm - First Race - Hammurabi Handicap (1,600m)

1. Russian Wonder (Paul Kiarie)

2. Daisy (Henry Muya)

3. Bamton (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2.5/1/1. Time: 1:41:05 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Ponsonby, J. Ratcliffe, Captain Oruya. Trainer Joe Karari

1.35 pm - Second Race - Starehe Boys Handicap (1,400m)

1. Satyan (James Muhindi)

2. Scott (Richard Kibet)

3. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

Distance: 3.4/2.4/12. Time: 1:27:1/10 secs. Favourite: Scott 4-6. Runners: 7 Owned by Y. Patel, Damon Ansell, R. Shariff, S. Patel. Trainer Bindya Divani

2.10 pm - Third Race - Executrix Maiden (1,200m)

1. Mary of Burgundy (Richard Kibet)

2. Daytime Girl (Charles Kimani)

3. Twyford (Dennis Kiprotich)

Distance: 9.5/1.75/2.75. Time: 1:13:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - The Stewards' Cup Handicap (1,200m)

1. Kenyan Queen (Paul Kiarie) Gimmethegreenlight-Breezeway

2. Frankie (Richard Kibet)

3. Bullet (P. Njogu)

4. Pitch (Charles Kimani)

Pretty Pearl withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.5/1.4.5. Time: 1:14:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Jua kali Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)

1.General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. Deodoro (Peter Kinuthia)

3. All over Again (Charles Kimani)

4. Westwind (Richard Kibet)

Class Action withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.75/5.5/13. Time: 1:52:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Merchants Purse (2,060m)

1. Honeybell Orange (Richard Kibet) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. Steel Drum (Dennis Kiprotich)

3. Karowe (James Muhindi)

4. Rosie (Charles Kmani)

Distance: 4.4/0.75/4.4. Time: 2:17:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe