Veteran mare Dusha makes hay in Kenyatta Cup at Ngong

Oliver Gray's, Dusha, owned by large syndication, pretty as a picture, sprinted exuberantly away to the Kenyatta Cup wire. Joseph Mutevu did not have to urge the seven-year-old to execute a decent pace as she sped free from Pat-See, and a worn-out Salt Lake. The Bar was not keen to start, dwindling far behind. This was Oliver's second win after Jack Sparrow had bagged the Thogoto Maiden.

Western Sky had no intention of making an impact, running innocently green oceans away.

Dare we say it, there were many others on that wavelength, all afternoon, obviously still in holiday mode. Doctor Patsy Sercombe began her season's quest with a treble, but sadly, daughter Lesley was notably absent.

12.20 pm - First Race - Shujaa Handicap (2,400m)

1. Jordan River (Joseph Mutevu)

2. Go Pro (N. Karanja)

3. Moment Time (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 8/11.5. Time: 2:42:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 3

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

12.55 pm - Second Race - Thogoto Maiden (1,000m)

1. Jack Sparrow (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Western Sky (N. Karanja)

Twyford withdrew under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 0.75/22.75. Time: 1:03:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-11. Runners: 3

Owned by Rupert Watson, H. Mutuota, J. Mutua, Doctor P. Mbugua. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.30 pm - Third Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)

1. Dusha (Joseph Mutevu) West Man-Soul Seeker

2. Pat-See (Ramazan Wako)

3. Salt Lake (Kavin Nganga)

4. The Bar (P. Njogu)

Distance: 3.75/14.75/9.75 Time: 1:12:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by I. Rowe, W. Kilburn, N.Patel, S. Grantham. Trainer Olver Gray

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - Gatundu Handicap (1,400m)

1. Scott (Richard Kibet) Westonian-Sonara

2. Daisy (Henry Muya)

3. Empress of Fate (James Muhindi)

4. Grand Surabi (Joseph Mutevu)

Distance: 12/14.5/15.4. Time: 1:27:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim and, hoorah to newcomer, Trevor Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Eldoret Race Club Cup (1,600m)

1. Kenyan Queen (Paul Kiarie) Gimmethegreenlight-Breeze Way

2. Steel Drum (Richard Kibet)

3. Frankie (Charles Kimani)

4. Bullet (James Muhindi)

Distance:3/9/9.75. Time: 1:41:5/10 secs. Favourite: Runners: 4

Owned by Jua Kali Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

3.15 pm - Sixth Race - The Italian Cup (2,060m)

1. Rosie (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Almeria

2. Karowe (Kalvin Nganga)

3. Respectable Judd (James Muhindi)

4. Coralline (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1/1.4/15.4. Time: 2:15:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by J. Boorman, Doctors Patsy and John Sercombe, Doctor K. Mbogori, Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55pm - Seventh Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,200m)

1. Pitch (Richard Kibet) Westonian-Rami

2. Wimbourne (Ramazan Wako)

3. Ameerah (James Muhindi)

Camberley withdrawn at the start Distance: half/half. Time: 1:12:4/10 Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 3

Owned by Carol Bremner, Dee Roberts, D.Schneider, A. Lohwasser. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe