Ngong racecourse awaits patrons for some hot rod trials

 It's been a long stretch between drinks for Honeybell Orange, last sighted in June, but her buoyancy lies starkly contrasted leaping from sprinting to 2,060m.

Karowe gets to his previously perceived best distance, Rosie seems to stay forever, and Steel Drum does anything asked of him. That's what we have in the Merchants Purse as horseracing resumes at Ngong racecourse tomorrow.

Honeybell has so far minted three from three outings. Maybe her panache will yield some fruit for Lady Spencer. Richard Kibet stands in for Lesley Sercombe, not yet back from the United Kingdom. Unclear as to why Patrick Mungai has not been given a license.

Trying to decipher the Geoffrey Griffin Bowl field, needs microscopic attention. Deodoro and General Lee have to contend with Qasar, but more danger looms in the form of Westwind. Deodoro is particularly keen to please, while General Lee responds to any query.

Quasar has been missing since February, so, let us assume his acuteness is still bubbling over. Scott is a banker for the Starehe Boys Handicap, if he emulates October's performance.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Russian Winder, Daisy

1.35 pm Scott, Satyan

2.10 pm Empress of Fate, Mary of Burgundy

2.45 pm Kenyan Queen, Pretty Pearl

3.20 General Lee, Deodoro

3.55 Honeybell Orange, Rosie

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 13/11/2022

1:00   Race 1   The Hammurabi Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  ( 4- 3- 2)   Daisy                    H. Muya            57.0       6

  2  (w- 6- 3)   Bampton               R. Kibet             56.0       2

  3  ( 4- 4)       Easterly                 J. Muhindi         56.0       5

  4  ( 6- 2- 4)   Grand Surabi         J. Mutevu          55.0  H   4                     (SAF)

  5  ( 5- 2)       Russian                 P. Kiarie            55.0       3                    Wonder (SAF)

  6  (w-w- 3)   Moment Time        P. Kinuthia         54.0       1

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/2) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1)  

BAMPTON (3/1)  GRAND SURABI (SAF) (4/1)  EASTERLY (5/1)  

MOMENT TIME (10/1)  


1:35   Race 2   The Starehe Boys Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 

5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  (w- 1- 7)   Satyan (SAF)         J. Muhindi         57.0       2

  2  ( 4- 1- 3)   Glitter                   P. Kinuthia         54.0       5

  3  ( 2- 2- 1)   Scott                     R. Kibet             54.0       1

  4  ( 1- 2- 2)   Wimborne             C. Kimani           54.0       3

  5  ( 5- 1)       Cranleigh              H. Muya            53.0       4

  6  ( 2- 4-w)   Camberley             K. Nganga         52.0       6

  7  ( 3- 4- 5)   Westwood Star      J. Mutevu          52.0       7

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/5) CRANLEIGH (1/1)  GLITTER (2/1)  

WIMBORNE (3/1) SATYAN (SAF) (4/1) WESTWOOD STAR (5/1)  

CAMBERLEY (10/1)  

2:10   Race 3   The Executrix Maiden


Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  ( 5- 4)       Bling                     K. Nganga         57.0  H   3  2  ( 3- 3- 3)   Empress of Fate     J. Muhindi         57.0       2          (SAF)

3  ( 3)          Mary of                 R. Kibet             57.0       4

                   Burgundy (SAF)

  4  -             Daytime Girl           C. Kimani           55.0       1                  (SAF)

  5  (w)          Twyford                D. Kiprotich        55.0       5

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3)  EMPRESS OF 

FATE (SAF) (1/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/1) BLING (8/1)   TWYFORD (10/1)  

2:45   Race 4   The Stewards' Handicap Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34 and below at closing.

  1  ( 3- 2- 1)   Kenyan Queen       P. Kiarie            57.0       5                   (SAF)


2  ( 1- 1- 5)   Pretty Pearl           J. Muhindi         55.0       2

  3  ( 3- 4- 3)   Frankie                  R. Kibet             54.0       3   4  ( 3- 4- 4)   Bullet                    P. Njogu (5.0)     53.0       1

  5  ( 1- 3- 1)   Pitch                     C. Kimani           53.0       4

FORM GUIDE: KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (1/1)  FRANKIE (2/1)  

BULLET (3/1) PRETTY PEARL (4/1) PITCH (6/1)  

3:20   Race 5   The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Distance 1800m. A term race for three year olds and over.  Five year olds & over to carry 58kg,four year olds 57.5kg and three year olds 50kg.  Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1  ( 2- 3- 1)   Class Action          P. Kiarie            58.0       6  2  ( 2- 1- 1)   Deodoro                P. Kinuthia         58.0       5   3  ( 1- 2- 1)   General Lee           J. Muhindi         58.0       1   4  ( 5- 1- 4)   Quasar (SAF)         H. Muya            58.0       4

5  ( 1- 1- 2)   Westwind              R. Kibet             57.5       2

  6  ( 2- 3- 2)   All Over Again        C. Kimani           56.5       3                (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) WESTWIND (5/4)  

DEODORO (6/4) CLASS ACTION (7/4) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF)  (3/1)  QUASAR (SAF) (5/1)  


3:55   Race 6   The Merchants Purse

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

  1  ( 4- 3- 2)   Steel Drum            D. Kiprotich        61.0  H   4

 2  ( 1-w- 2)   Karowe                 J. Muhindi         59.0       1

 3  (w- 1- 1)   Honeybell              R. Kibet             57.0       2                    Orange (SAF)

4  ( 3- 3- 1)   Rosie                    C. Kimani           54.0       3

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/1)  KAROWE (6/4)  ROSIE (7/4)  STEEL DRUM (2/1) 

