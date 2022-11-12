Ngong racecourse awaits patrons for some hot rod trials

It's been a long stretch between drinks for Honeybell Orange, last sighted in June, but her buoyancy lies starkly contrasted leaping from sprinting to 2,060m.

Karowe gets to his previously perceived best distance, Rosie seems to stay forever, and Steel Drum does anything asked of him. That's what we have in the Merchants Purse as horseracing resumes at Ngong racecourse tomorrow.

Honeybell has so far minted three from three outings. Maybe her panache will yield some fruit for Lady Spencer. Richard Kibet stands in for Lesley Sercombe, not yet back from the United Kingdom. Unclear as to why Patrick Mungai has not been given a license.

Trying to decipher the Geoffrey Griffin Bowl field, needs microscopic attention. Deodoro and General Lee have to contend with Qasar, but more danger looms in the form of Westwind. Deodoro is particularly keen to please, while General Lee responds to any query.

Quasar has been missing since February, so, let us assume his acuteness is still bubbling over. Scott is a banker for the Starehe Boys Handicap, if he emulates October's performance.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Russian Winder, Daisy

1.35 pm Scott, Satyan

2.10 pm Empress of Fate, Mary of Burgundy

2.45 pm Kenyan Queen, Pretty Pearl

3.20 General Lee, Deodoro

3.55 Honeybell Orange, Rosie

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 13/11/2022

1:00 Race 1 The Hammurabi Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 3- 2) Daisy H. Muya 57.0 6

2 (w- 6- 3) Bampton R. Kibet 56.0 2

3 ( 4- 4) Easterly J. Muhindi 56.0 5

4 ( 6- 2- 4) Grand Surabi J. Mutevu 55.0 H 4 (SAF)

5 ( 5- 2) Russian P. Kiarie 55.0 3 Wonder (SAF)

6 (w-w- 3) Moment Time P. Kinuthia 54.0 1

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/2) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1)

BAMPTON (3/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (4/1) EASTERLY (5/1)

MOMENT TIME (10/1)





1:35 Race 2 The Starehe Boys Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 1- 7) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 57.0 2

2 ( 4- 1- 3) Glitter P. Kinuthia 54.0 5

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Scott R. Kibet 54.0 1

4 ( 1- 2- 2) Wimborne C. Kimani 54.0 3

5 ( 5- 1) Cranleigh H. Muya 53.0 4

6 ( 2- 4-w) Camberley K. Nganga 52.0 6

7 ( 3- 4- 5) Westwood Star J. Mutevu 52.0 7

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/5) CRANLEIGH (1/1) GLITTER (2/1)

WIMBORNE (3/1) SATYAN (SAF) (4/1) WESTWOOD STAR (5/1)

CAMBERLEY (10/1)

2:10 Race 3 The Executrix Maiden





Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 4) Bling K. Nganga 57.0 H 3 2 ( 3- 3- 3) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 57.0 2 (SAF)

3 ( 3) Mary of R. Kibet 57.0 4

Burgundy (SAF)

4 - Daytime Girl C. Kimani 55.0 1 (SAF)

5 (w) Twyford D. Kiprotich 55.0 5

FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/3) EMPRESS OF

FATE (SAF) (1/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (5/1) BLING (8/1) TWYFORD (10/1)

2:45 Race 4 The Stewards' Handicap Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 34 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 1) Kenyan Queen P. Kiarie 57.0 5 (SAF)





2 ( 1- 1- 5) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.0 2

3 ( 3- 4- 3) Frankie R. Kibet 54.0 3 4 ( 3- 4- 4) Bullet P. Njogu (5.0) 53.0 1

5 ( 1- 3- 1) Pitch C. Kimani 53.0 4

FORM GUIDE: KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (1/1) FRANKIE (2/1)

BULLET (3/1) PRETTY PEARL (4/1) PITCH (6/1)

3:20 Race 5 The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Distance 1800m. A term race for three year olds and over. Five year olds & over to carry 58kg,four year olds 57.5kg and three year olds 50kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 3- 1) Class Action P. Kiarie 58.0 6 2 ( 2- 1- 1) Deodoro P. Kinuthia 58.0 5 3 ( 1- 2- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 1 4 ( 5- 1- 4) Quasar (SAF) H. Muya 58.0 4

5 ( 1- 1- 2) Westwind R. Kibet 57.5 2

6 ( 2- 3- 2) All Over Again C. Kimani 56.5 3 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) WESTWIND (5/4)

DEODORO (6/4) CLASS ACTION (7/4) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (3/1) QUASAR (SAF) (5/1)





3:55 Race 6 The Merchants Purse

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 3- 2) Steel Drum D. Kiprotich 61.0 H 4

2 ( 1-w- 2) Karowe J. Muhindi 59.0 1

3 (w- 1- 1) Honeybell R. Kibet 57.0 2 Orange (SAF)

4 ( 3- 3- 1) Rosie C. Kimani 54.0 3