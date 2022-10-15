Fast Five aiming for Uhuru Cup at Ngong

Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Henry Muya celebrates atop Western Ballad (right) celebrates after winning The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy race at Ngong race course on November 1, 2020. On the left is Patrick Mungai riding Fast Five.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Having begun her seasonal campaign in earnest, Fast Five can coast through the Uhuru Cup at Ngong tomorrow.

Public Hero is a definite turbulent factor. Unsure about the seven runners also pitted against them, Should still be a neat contest.

Mostly form books have been up and down during the opening sessions of closed-door racing, but Patsy Sercombe's stable remains a constant.

No doubt, there are a handful of other possibilities from Patsy's camp, in the form of Raju, Frankie, Firing Line, and, Steel Drum - naturally dependent upon who woke up on the better side of straw bedding this morning.

Unfortunately for stalwarts, this will be the final meeting this year, but we have been lucky enough to stage several days without obstacles, auguring well for fresh beginnings in 2021.

This is due to vigilant, voluntary, assistance from unsung lionhearts, who do everything in their power to have our favourite sport continue. Much appreciated.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm Zamburak, Deodoro

1.15 pm Steel Drum, Peligroso

1.50 pm Jordan River, Grace O'Malley

2.25 pm Tainted Love, Frankie

2.55 pm Raju, Cashing In

3.30 pm Fast Five, Public Hero

4.10 pm Firing Line, The Bar  

12:40   Race 1   The All I Want for Christmas Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg. Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  ( 3- 6- 3)   Deodoro                W. Matee          58.5       2

 2  ( 8- 7)       General Lee           R. Kibet             58.5       6

  3  ( 5- 7- 5)   Respectable Jud (SAF)               D. Miri   58.5          5

  4  ( 6-w- 3)   Zamburak              J. Muhindi         58.5       3

  5  (w- 4)      Bayete                  J. Kultiang         57.0       4

  6  ( 8- 6)       Free Dawn (SAF)    Le. Sercombe    57.0 T   8

  7  -             Salt Lake (SAF)      P. Kiarie            55.0       1

  8  -             Tecla Havana        P. Mungai          55.0       7

FORM GUIDE: ZAMBURAK (5/2)  RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) 

(3/1)  SALT LAKE (SAF) (8/1)  DEODORO (8/1)  FREE DAWN 

(SAF) (10/1)  TECLA HAVANA (14/1)  GENERAL LEE (14/1)  

BAYETE (20/1)   

1:15   Race 2: The Santa Claus is Coming to Town Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 8 and below at closing.Unrated maidens will be handicapped level with the top weight. First time starters 

 1  ( 3)   Kenyan Queen (SAF)      P. Kinuthia (5.0)   59.0          8

  2  ( 4-w- 5)   Top Notch             J. Kultiang         59.0       4

  3  ( 8)          West Lothian         P. Mungai          59.0       9

  4  -  Honky Tonk Girl (SAF)               D. Tanui   57.0          3

  5  (w)          Lake Galilee (SAF)  H. Muya            57.0       6

  6  ( 3- 2- 2)   Steel Drum            Le. Sercombe    57.0     10

  7  (w- 3- 4)   Peligroso               W. Matee          55.0       5

  8  ( 3- 5- 3)   Tenacious             D. Miri               55.0       1

  9  ( 4- 6- 4)   Flamboyant           P. Kiarie            54.0  H   7

  10 ( 6- 2- 2)   Risque                  J. Muhindi         54.0       2

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (4/6) KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) 

(2/1)  RISQUE (7/2) HONKY TONK GIRL (SAF) (4/1)  

FLAMBOYANT (4/1) PELIGROSO (4/1) TENACIOUS (7/1)  

TOP NOTCH (12/1) LAKE GALILEE (SAF) (14/1) WEST 

LOTHIAN (20/1)  

1:50   Race 3   The Run, Rudolph, Run Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters 

  1  ( 3-w- 1)   Jordan River (SAF) J. Kultiang         59.0     10

  2  ( 1- 1- 2)   Grace O'Malley      P. Kiarie            58.0       6

  3  ( 1-w- 5)   Compadre             R. Kibet             57.0       8

  4  ( 2- 3- 1)   Marais                  W. Matee          57.0  T   5

  5  ( 4- 4- 2)   Abby Rose (SAF)    P. Kinuthia (5.0)  56.0       9

  6  ( 1- 3)       Bold Edge (SAF)     P. Mungai          54.0       1

  7  ( 3- 1)       Bullet                    J. Muhindi         54.0       2

  8  ( 1)          Century Fox           Le. Sercombe    54.0       7

  9  ( 7- 5- 5)   Impala                  A. Abdallah (5.0) 53.0       4

  10 ( 5- 3- 3)   Go Pro (SAF)          H. Muya            52.0  H   3

FORM GUIDE: ABBY ROSE (SAF) (2/1) JORDAN RIVER 

(SAF) (5/2)  GRACE O'MALLEY (5/2) BOLD EDGE (SAF) (3/1)

 CENTURY FOX (3/1) BULLET (4/1) GO PRO (SAF) (5/1)  

MARAIS (5/1) COMPADRE (8/1) IMPALA (20/1)  

2:25   Race 4 The Deck the Halls Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over  rated 24 and below at closing.

  1  ( 3- 3- 1)   Busselton              W. Matee          61.0       1

  2  ( 3- 1- 3)   Shaman (SAF)        R. Kibet             58.0  H   5

  3  ( 1- 3- 1)   Frankie                  Le. Sercombe    56.0       6

  4  ( 2- 4- 2)   Buxton                  H. Muya            53.0       4

  5  ( 3-w- 1)   Karowe                 J. Muhindi         53.0       2

  6  ( 1- 1- 2)   Tainted Love (SAF) D. Tanui            53.0       7

  7  ( 3- 4- 3)   Winter Comet (ZIM)                 P. Kiarie   50.0          3

FORM GUIDE: TAINTED LOVE (SAF) (5/4) BUSSELTON (6/4)

BUXTON (3/1) SHAMAN (SAF) (3/1) FRANKIE (4/1)  

WINTER COMET (ZIM) (8/1) KAROWE (10/1)   

2:55   Race 5   The Happy Holidays Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters 

  1  ( 2- 2- 1)   Raju                      Le. Sercombe    62.0       4

  2  ( 2- 1- 5)   Cashing In             R. Kibet             60.0       3

  3  ( 4- 1- 2)   Supreme Rock       W. Matee          56.0       1

  4  (w- 4- 4)   Rainbow Moon      D. Tanui            54.0  H   5

  5  ( 6- 3- 6)   Watchword           P. Kiarie            53.0       2

  6  ( 4- 6- 5)   Midnightmoon (SAF)                H. Muya   50.0          6

FORM GUIDE: CASHING IN (1/1) RAJU (2/1) SUPREME 

ROCK (4/1) MIDNIGHTMOON (SAF) (8/1) RAINBOW MOON 

(10/1)  WATCHWORD (12/1)  

3:30   Race 6   The Uhuru Cup

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

  1  ( 3-w- 2)   Clothes Horse (SAF)                  R. Kibet   63.0          2

  2  ( 1- 2- 1)   Fast Five (SAF)       Le. Sercombe    61.0       5

  3  ( 3- 5- 3)   Harbour Bay (SAF) J. Kultiang         61.0       3

  4  (w- 4- 5)   Public Hero (SAF)   A. Wambua (5.0) 61.0       8

  5  ( 1- 1- 1)   King of Oxted         P. Kinuthia (5.0)  59.0       1

  6  ( 2- 4- 3)   Quickfire               P. Mungai          52.0       7

  7  ( 5- 3- 6)   Crixus                   A. Abdallah (5.0) 50.0  H   4

  8  (w- 4- 1)   Macushla (ZIM)     P. Kiarie            50.0       9

  9  ( 3- 8- 5)   Zodi West (ZIM)     H. Muya            50.0       6

FORM GUIDE: FAST FIVE (SAF) (7/4) PUBLIC HERO (SAF) 

(2/1)  MACUSHLA (ZIM) (5/2) HARBOUR BAY (SAF) (4/1)  

QUICKFIRE (5/1) CLOTHES HORSE (SAF) (5/1) KING OF 

OXTED (10/1) CRIXUS (16/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (20/1)  

4:10   Race 7 The Joy to the World Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

