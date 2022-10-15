Fast Five aiming for Uhuru Cup at Ngong

Having begun her seasonal campaign in earnest, Fast Five can coast through the Uhuru Cup at Ngong tomorrow.

Public Hero is a definite turbulent factor. Unsure about the seven runners also pitted against them, Should still be a neat contest.

Mostly form books have been up and down during the opening sessions of closed-door racing, but Patsy Sercombe's stable remains a constant.

No doubt, there are a handful of other possibilities from Patsy's camp, in the form of Raju, Frankie, Firing Line, and, Steel Drum - naturally dependent upon who woke up on the better side of straw bedding this morning.

Unfortunately for stalwarts, this will be the final meeting this year, but we have been lucky enough to stage several days without obstacles, auguring well for fresh beginnings in 2021.

This is due to vigilant, voluntary, assistance from unsung lionhearts, who do everything in their power to have our favourite sport continue. Much appreciated.

SELECTIONS

12.40 pm Zamburak, Deodoro

1.15 pm Steel Drum, Peligroso

1.50 pm Jordan River, Grace O'Malley

2.25 pm Tainted Love, Frankie

2.55 pm Raju, Cashing In

3.30 pm Fast Five, Public Hero

4.10 pm Firing Line, The Bar

12:40 Race 1 The All I Want for Christmas Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg. Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 6- 3) Deodoro W. Matee 58.5 2

2 ( 8- 7) General Lee R. Kibet 58.5 6

3 ( 5- 7- 5) Respectable Jud (SAF) D. Miri 58.5 5

4 ( 6-w- 3) Zamburak J. Muhindi 58.5 3

5 (w- 4) Bayete J. Kultiang 57.0 4

6 ( 8- 6) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 57.0 T 8

7 - Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 55.0 1

8 - Tecla Havana P. Mungai 55.0 7

FORM GUIDE: ZAMBURAK (5/2) RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF)

(3/1) SALT LAKE (SAF) (8/1) DEODORO (8/1) FREE DAWN

(SAF) (10/1) TECLA HAVANA (14/1) GENERAL LEE (14/1)

BAYETE (20/1)

1:15 Race 2: The Santa Claus is Coming to Town Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 8 and below at closing.Unrated maidens will be handicapped level with the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 8

2 ( 4-w- 5) Top Notch J. Kultiang 59.0 4

3 ( 8) West Lothian P. Mungai 59.0 9

4 - Honky Tonk Girl (SAF) D. Tanui 57.0 3

5 (w) Lake Galilee (SAF) H. Muya 57.0 6

6 ( 3- 2- 2) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 57.0 10

7 (w- 3- 4) Peligroso W. Matee 55.0 5

8 ( 3- 5- 3) Tenacious D. Miri 55.0 1

9 ( 4- 6- 4) Flamboyant P. Kiarie 54.0 H 7

10 ( 6- 2- 2) Risque J. Muhindi 54.0 2

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (4/6) KENYAN QUEEN (SAF)

(2/1) RISQUE (7/2) HONKY TONK GIRL (SAF) (4/1)

FLAMBOYANT (4/1) PELIGROSO (4/1) TENACIOUS (7/1)

TOP NOTCH (12/1) LAKE GALILEE (SAF) (14/1) WEST

LOTHIAN (20/1)

1:50 Race 3 The Run, Rudolph, Run Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3-w- 1) Jordan River (SAF) J. Kultiang 59.0 10

2 ( 1- 1- 2) Grace O'Malley P. Kiarie 58.0 6

3 ( 1-w- 5) Compadre R. Kibet 57.0 8

4 ( 2- 3- 1) Marais W. Matee 57.0 T 5

5 ( 4- 4- 2) Abby Rose (SAF) P. Kinuthia (5.0) 56.0 9

6 ( 1- 3) Bold Edge (SAF) P. Mungai 54.0 1

7 ( 3- 1) Bullet J. Muhindi 54.0 2

8 ( 1) Century Fox Le. Sercombe 54.0 7

9 ( 7- 5- 5) Impala A. Abdallah (5.0) 53.0 4

10 ( 5- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) H. Muya 52.0 H 3

FORM GUIDE: ABBY ROSE (SAF) (2/1) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (5/2) GRACE O'MALLEY (5/2) BOLD EDGE (SAF) (3/1)

CENTURY FOX (3/1) BULLET (4/1) GO PRO (SAF) (5/1)

MARAIS (5/1) COMPADRE (8/1) IMPALA (20/1)

2:25 Race 4 The Deck the Halls Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) Busselton W. Matee 61.0 1

2 ( 3- 1- 3) Shaman (SAF) R. Kibet 58.0 H 5

3 ( 1- 3- 1) Frankie Le. Sercombe 56.0 6

4 ( 2- 4- 2) Buxton H. Muya 53.0 4

5 ( 3-w- 1) Karowe J. Muhindi 53.0 2

6 ( 1- 1- 2) Tainted Love (SAF) D. Tanui 53.0 7

7 ( 3- 4- 3) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 3

FORM GUIDE: TAINTED LOVE (SAF) (5/4) BUSSELTON (6/4)

BUXTON (3/1) SHAMAN (SAF) (3/1) FRANKIE (4/1)

WINTER COMET (ZIM) (8/1) KAROWE (10/1)

2:55 Race 5 The Happy Holidays Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 2- 1) Raju Le. Sercombe 62.0 4

2 ( 2- 1- 5) Cashing In R. Kibet 60.0 3

3 ( 4- 1- 2) Supreme Rock W. Matee 56.0 1

4 (w- 4- 4) Rainbow Moon D. Tanui 54.0 H 5

5 ( 6- 3- 6) Watchword P. Kiarie 53.0 2

6 ( 4- 6- 5) Midnightmoon (SAF) H. Muya 50.0 6

FORM GUIDE: CASHING IN (1/1) RAJU (2/1) SUPREME

ROCK (4/1) MIDNIGHTMOON (SAF) (8/1) RAINBOW MOON

(10/1) WATCHWORD (12/1)

3:30 Race 6 The Uhuru Cup

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 3-w- 2) Clothes Horse (SAF) R. Kibet 63.0 2

2 ( 1- 2- 1) Fast Five (SAF) Le. Sercombe 61.0 5

3 ( 3- 5- 3) Harbour Bay (SAF) J. Kultiang 61.0 3

4 (w- 4- 5) Public Hero (SAF) A. Wambua (5.0) 61.0 8

5 ( 1- 1- 1) King of Oxted P. Kinuthia (5.0) 59.0 1

6 ( 2- 4- 3) Quickfire P. Mungai 52.0 7

7 ( 5- 3- 6) Crixus A. Abdallah (5.0) 50.0 H 4

8 (w- 4- 1) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 9

9 ( 3- 8- 5) Zodi West (ZIM) H. Muya 50.0 6

FORM GUIDE: FAST FIVE (SAF) (7/4) PUBLIC HERO (SAF)

(2/1) MACUSHLA (ZIM) (5/2) HARBOUR BAY (SAF) (4/1)

QUICKFIRE (5/1) CLOTHES HORSE (SAF) (5/1) KING OF

OXTED (10/1) CRIXUS (16/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (20/1)

4:10 Race 7 The Joy to the World Handicap