Horse racing postponed at Ngong

Without wishing to state the obvious, horse racing at Ngong has been postponed until climatic patterns become more conducive. Such a shame when we only just opened our corridors.

Risking the legs of thoroughbreds is simply worth it on these marble-like surfaces.

The Jockey Club regret ever cancelling, but they have tried watering their course, to no avail. Within half an hour, it is all dried up. Events will be slotted into other meetings so that no one misses out on features.

***

Crossing over to Santa Anita, unbeaten and untested, Flightline, was his usual staggering self yesterday. In a pre-$6-million Breeders' Cup Classic count-down, Flightline got an official six-furlong time of 1:11.80 in his final gallop, prior to being shipped along to Lexington.

The Classic runs at Keeneland on November 5. It was as if the great horse actually ran in a race. Fans from far and wide came to witness his majestic presence.

Training sessions are taken terribly seriously in the States. Juan Leyva said Flightline always gives his best in work. He is a true professional.

If you recall, we posted his record 19 ¼-length win of the Pacific Classic, under Flavian Pratt, where he earned a 126 Beyer Speed Figure - the best this year.

He is owned by a huge syndicate who are already in profit. His purse is burgeoning at $1,393,800, at only the tender age of four.