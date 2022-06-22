Basketball: Champs KPA in Nairobi for double league matches

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and women's basketball teams are already in Nairobi for intensive training in readiness for their Premier League matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium this weekend.

KPA clinched both the 2021/22 men and women's Premier League titles.

They arrived in Nairobi five days early and are training at the competition venue for two hours daily between 6.30am-8.30am.

KPA men's team head coach Sammy Kiki, a former Kenyan international guard, said the team is focused on defending the title.

KPA, who denied Ulinzi Warriors room to retain the crown by beating them 3-2 in best-of-five series play-offs final, will begin the new season on Saturday against Strathmore University Blades.

The dock ers will conclude their two-match tour against newly-promoted Africa Nazarene University on Sunday.

"We have trained hard without any injuries and we are confident of starting as favourites to win,'' said Kiki.

KPA will field two newly signed players point guard Joseph Khaemba from Ulinzi Warriors and Eugene Adera, who turned for self supporting Emyba last season.

KPA women's head coach Anthony Ojukwu said they do not have any injuries and working on new systems of play with three newly signed players Belinda Okoth, Linda Alando from Equity Bank and Jemima Omondi from Storms.

The dock women will meet hosts Starthmore University Swords on Saturday before they take on Africa Nazarene University on Sunday.

ANU, who joined the top league this year, cannot be underrated having shocked Umoja 76-63 in their first appearance.

"The team has improved greatly after losing all their four friendly matches in Kigali and Kampala because of inadequate preparations during the off season," Ojukwu said.

KPA made a brilliant start to the season, sinking Storms 95-42 at home.

"Since Nyayo Stadium is fully booked, the team trains for two hours in the morning and switch to Shauri Moyo for individual player work outs in the evenings."

KPA beat Equity Bank 3-1 in the play-offs finals to be crowned new 2021/22 champions.

Strathmore University demolished JKUAT 49-34 after having

also won 61-20 against Multi-Media University.

ANU women's team defeated Eldonets 61-52 before they lost 69-48 to former champions Equity Bank.

KPA men's team benefited from their four friendly matches in Kigali against Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) and Blazers in Kampala where they won two matches and lost one.

Blades, who will host KPA on Saturday, are enjoying a good run after having won all their three first leg matches.