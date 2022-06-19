Basketball: Former champions Equity survive scare to beat ANU

Former women's basketball Premier League champions Equity Bank started the new season with a resounding 69-48 victory over Africa Nazarene University (ANU) at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium Sunday.

The bankers, who surrendered their 2019 title to Kenya Ports Authority last season, got an early scare from ANU, who squeezed a narrow 17-16 lead in the first quarter.

The newly promoted varsity side refused to be intimidated as they trailed 13-12 at end of the

neck-to-neck second quarter as the sides went into the break tied at 29-29.

On resumption, the bankers enjoyed a slim 13-12 lead at end of the third quarter and had to use their experience to prevent an upset from the underdogs securing a huge 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter to carry the day.

In another women's Premier League match, Strathmore University Swords clobbered Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 49-34.

Swords had an upper hand from the first whistle as they raced to a 34-21 half-time lead. JKUAT only led 8-5 in the third quarter and lacked the most needed finishing stamina in the fourth quarter.

In Division One, newcomers Scarlet maintained their winning ways when they rocked MultiMedia University 52-39.

Scarlet, who had beaten Swift 44-27 on Saturday, were again on fire from start, leading 29-24 at the breather.

In Butere, hosts Butere Giris celebrated a clean victory when they rallied from behind to defeat the experienced Western Delight 62-49.

Western Delight led 29-19 at half-time, but their defense cracked allowing the students to punish them 27-4 in third quarter.