Ulinzi's armoury stands Thunder test

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors Saturday gunned down hard-fighting Thunder 65-39 in a first leg men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The soldiers who registered their third consecutive victory, had a slow start although they managed a 13-5 lead at end of the first quarter.

Thunder, who have lost their two matches this new season, put pressure on Ulinzi, to go up 12-6 in the second quarter.

The soldiers, who had defeated Eldonets 66-53 last weekend and also won 71-51 against Zetech Titans, started brightly punishing Thunder in the third quarter.

Thunder showed signs of fighting back after closing in 14-13 at the end of the third quarter. Thunder had lost their other match 76-69 to Blades.

Ulinzi’s new head coach former guard Bernard Mufutu, needed Eric Mutoro and Stephen Simiyu’s contributions to break away with a huge 22-9 run in the fourth quarter.

Simiyu hit game-high 16 points while Mutoro added 13 for the soldiers. Philip Owili replied with 14 for the losers.

In another Premier League match, newly promoted African Nazarene University defeated Umoja 76-63 earlier at the same venue.

Umoja, who lost 73-65 to Strathmore University Blades in their season opener, showed good effort from the start to go up 14-12 in the first quarter.

And at the USIU-A outdoor court, newcomers Scarlet registered an impressive 44-27 victory over Swift in the women’s Division One League showdown.