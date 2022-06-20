Basketball: Thunder end skid to register first win

Thunder harvested their first maximum two points in this year's Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League when they celebrated a 74-66 victory over newcomers Africa Nazarene University (ANU) at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Thunder had lost their two opening matches before they re-discovered their winning ways to defeat the well-focused varsity students in first leg showdown

on Sunday evening.

Coach Sadat Gaya's Thunder had started the new season on a wrong footing when they were defeated 76-68 by unbeaten Strathmore University, popularly known as Blades.

In their second match,Thunder suffered a heavy 65-39 defeat at the hands of eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors.

Thunder, who garnered three points at the weekend, increased their points tally to four from one win and two loses.

Blades, who rested last weekend, and Ulinzi Warriors head the men's Premier league table standings with six points each.The two clubs have so far won three consecutive first leg matches.

After performing below par against Ulinzi Warriors, Gaya had to go back to the drawing board and inject new ideas into his experienced outfit to get their season running.

It was Jerry Andere who took charge with shooting guard Griffins Ligare tightly- marked.

Andere scored 15 points from five three-pointers. Thunder led 24-16 at end of the first quarter and maintained their on onslaught to race to a 46-37 half-time lead.

Upcoming Jona Kioko added a game-high 22 points and captain Ligare, who was restricted from shooting, finished the game with 17.

ANU had shocked experienced Umoja 76-63 on Saturday.

In the women's Premier League, former champions Equity Bank sounded an early warning to recapture the crown when they beat ANU 69-48 in their season opener.

The victory did not come on the sliver platter for the bankers as the varsity students fought hard to force a 29-29 tie at the breather.

It forced the bankers to use their long experience in the competition to outscore their opponents 27-7 in the last quarter which guaranteed them the hard-fought victory.

Strathmore University women's team Swords kept their winning streak when they silenced Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 49-34 in a low scoring top tie.

Strathmore were up 49-21 at half-time. Sword had defeated Western Delight 48-21 in their previous match.

Newly promoted teams stole the show in the men and women's Division One and Two league matches at USIU-A courts.

Scarlet garnered four points after they kept the clean record in the women's Division One league with two straight victories.

Scarlet rocked Swift 44-27 on Saturday and their top form saw them again defeat seasonal MultiMedia University 52-39 on Sunday.

Cabals Elistis, who are also new in the competition, ended National Bank of Kenya's (NBK) Phoenix winning streak hitting them 68-60.

NBK had squeezed a narrow 49-48 win over Congo Nets.

Congo Nets returned to Mombasa empty handed when they again lost 66-64 to hosts NIBS.

Mombasa-based Baobab Blazers returned home with three vital points from their two tricky faway matches in Nairobi.

After making a false start by losing 42-36 to NIBS on Saturday, the coastal team players regrouped to end Feba's celebration with a 53-46 victory.