Babbo smashes $250,000 Coronation Futurity at Woodbine

Babbo (Eswan Flores 5-1), took the early lead and was never challenged en route to winning the $250,000 Coronation Futurity at Woodbine.

The 1 1/8-mile event for 2-year-olds foaled in Canada, is a significant race pre-emptive to the 165th King's Plate - the first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown.

Babbo, trained by Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Famer Sid Attard for owner Lou Tucci, off in a field of 10, bumped with a rival at the start but crossed over quickly from post eight and struck frontways.

The bay held a slight advantage over Piper's Factor 6-4, with Vitality and No More Options, until he extended his lead to reach in 1:52:6/10 seconds.

The son of Kantharos out of Calling Rhy Rhy, by City Zip, appeared to have plenty in the tank coming off the turn for home and proceeded to dash away from his pursuers in an early stretch.

Ahead by two at Robert Geller's stretch call, Babbo crossed the wire 2.5 lengths clear of Piper's Factor. No More Options, who won the Frost King Stakes last time out, was third, followed by Naptown.

***

Intricate (Tyler Gaffalione 5-1), patiently waited for a gap at the top of Churchill Downs stretch and then exploded to comfortably win the $399,498 Golden Rod for 2-year-old fillies by 5.4 lengths over 4-5 Thorpedo Anna.

Intricate, who ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.1/10 secs, collected the $240,455 first prize and 10 points, as part of the “Road to the Kentucky Oaks” series.

Trainer Brendan Walsh and owners Bradley Thoroughbreds, Laura Leigh Stable, Scott Estes, and Cambron Equine LLC, were totally satisfied.

West Sunset, the winner of last month's Rags to Riches, dictated the initial journey, as Intricate relaxed along the rail. West Sunset, longshot Dozen Diamonds and Thorpedo Anna, left the final turn vying for honours, but it was a pinned Intricate who found room between the tiring leader and 68-1 outsider. Thorpedo Anna necked off Central Avenue for second spot, in the field of eight. Dozen Diamonds finished fourth, followed by Gin Gin, Purloin, Here's the Spider, and West Sunset.

***

You have to laugh. Even horses have their bad hair days when they just can't be bothered to run. The race that was billed as a rematch proved to be anything but in the Nirvana Spa, as Pic D'Orhy Chase after a hang-over, Shishkin refused to start.

The six-time Grade 1 winner was sent off at 8-13 to score on his seasonal debut after Nicky Henderson opted to avoid Haydock's Betfair Chase, but the trainer and jockey Nico de Boinville were left nonplussed after Shishkin planted his feet at the start.

The last time he and Pic D'Orhy had met the outcome was vastly different as Shishkin powered to a 16-length nicety at Ascot, inflicting his rival's sole defeat of last season.

Nine months later, the winning margin was the same but it was the Sheila Lewis-trained Straw Fan Jack who claimed second, with Nicky left searching for answers and fearing a repeat performance in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

“It's hard to tell you anything," Henderson said. "Nico was totally in the dark too. He jumps off every day, he's a quirky character but he's never turned his head.

"He was in a good mood today but not wasn't for moving. He'd still be there now if he had his way. I can do no more. I can't read his head and my biggest concern is if this was ever going to be repeated, Kempton is not the place to try it.