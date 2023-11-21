Sir Alex Ferguson believes his number one hobby is horse racing

Sir Alex Ferguson was feted as the best manager ever in football, having led his Manchester United team at Old Trafford, to win 38 significant silverware. He was knighted by the Queen and has enjoyed each accolade with pride. But, as a special guest of the Bahrain International Trophy, he admits this was his finest hour.

Sir Alex loves horse racing to bits, becoming the central figure when his homebred gelding, Spirit Dancer, upset a strong field to claim a decent chunk of $ 1 million in prize money.

There are precious few higher achievers in world sport, yet, for all that he has experienced, the 81-year-old relishes his horse-related hobby.

Spirit Dancer has rattled right through Handicap Company this term for Richard Fahey, hitting the Strensall Stakes at York, but, this was a wholly different proposition against International-izers.

Brought through to challenge late by Oisin Orr, he ended up bounding 2.4 lengths clear of Israr and Point Lonsdale.

Sir Alex adopts red and white colours, infamously carried by Flat champion, Rock Of Gibraltar, two decades ago and has more recently been a joint-owner of top-class chasers Protektorat, What A Friend, and, Clan Des Obeaux.

"When you looked at the field I was worried seeing Godolphin with five, Aidan O'Brien, and, Andre Fabre entered, while we're just a wee stable from Yorkshire," he uttered

Seated next to Bahrain's crown prince in the grandstand throughout, Sir Alex added that some extra confidence came from the fact Spirit Dancer's sire was another sporting leviathan in Frankel.

"It was a new adventure for me to get into breeding. I bought a mare from Andreas Wohler in Germany. She's at Hemel Hempstead.''

Richard Fahey describes his most illustrious client as an 'absolute gentleman with some great stories'. Spirit Dancer will now have a rest until the Saudi Cup in February'.

***

Much was expected of Facile Vega on his chase debut. He duly delivered when stretching 3.75 lengths clear of Inthepocket during the 2m1f beginners' chase.

Making his first start since landing the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown, Facile Vega (Paul Townend 8-15), made one mistake at the first fence, but then settled into a prominent position behind runaway leader Saint Felicien. Paul said: "It was a messy race to ride in and he just wasn't concentrating early, but popped away grand. He started racing coming down the straight. Love the way he stood off the second-last. His class kicked in.

He's maturing mentally and physically." Facile Vega is now 3-1 for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

***

It might be too early to say Bob Olinger is back, but one of the stars of Henry de Bromhead's stable showed signs of a revival, with a convincing stab in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle.

This was more like the Bob Olinger of old, who travelled strongly and closed up between horses before the final flight.

Previously, a momentum-jarring mistake would have cost him, especially with last year's winner Zanahiyr for company from the final flight. This time, the eight-year-old picked up for Rachael Blackmore on the climb to the line.

Henry and Rachel also struck in the following race with their Captain Guinness, who impressed cropping the 2 Bar One Racing Fortria Chase - second year in a row.