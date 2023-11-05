Auguste Rodin pulls off the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita

Aiden O' Brien became the first trainer to win the same Breeders' Cup race seven times, when his Derby master, Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore 4-5), jerked forward at the exact required moment.

Mostahdaf, King of Steel, and, Onesto, were paled in comparison, despite being among a rich cream of Europe's best middle-distance horses. The Coolmore colt showed why he has long been held in prolific regard by unleashing an irresistible turn of foot from Up To The Mark (Irad Ortiz 6-1). Japan's Shahryar (Cristian Demuro 10-1), was third.





Bred to be a star, being sired by Deep Impact out of the Galileo mare, Rhododendron, Auguste Rodin has had his not so cool days, but Aiden never lost faith. The Breeders' Cup brought out the very sweetest of Auguste, drawn in stall four.

He sure didn't get a good break, towards the rear, but was super keen with Ryan hanging on, about ten lengths off the fast-forwarding Balladeer (Victor Espinoza 66-1), Broome (Dylan Browne McMonagle 66-1). Adhamo (Flavien Prat 33-1), King of Steel (Frankie Dettori 6-1), until a sudden surge of hopefuls descended upon them. Ryan Moore sneaked through on the rails with Auguste totally obliging. He is the type of horse that doesn't want to stay ahead too long.

Of Auguste Rodin's future, Aiden added: "He's so important to the breed, bringing two continents together. We're so lucky to have him.

High Chaparral, St Nicholas Abbey, Magician, Found, and Highland Reel were other supremo's for the Ballydoyle."

Auguste could remain in training next year.