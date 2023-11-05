Saint Moritz comes out of retirement to grace Ngong racing again 

Playing chess with nature at Ngong is an analogy that always resonates well in this much needed rainy season. It has to cause some topsy-turvy results. How about this for some news?

Saint Moritz has come out of retirement to grace our shores at the Ngong Race course again.

Last sighted here in July, Saint Moritz will have benefited from a few months luxuriating in the Paddock, but he better keep shadow boxing with Scott in the 1,800m Geoffrey Griffin Trophy.

Scott has a tendency to pull his way to the front and stay put - as does Deodoro. Lying in wait will be General Lee, classifying this event as a must see.

Sea Eagle is a mare who caught our attention at the previous meeting, floating to the front as if it belonged to her. Should be able to repeat in the Knighthood Handicap if Zamburak does not habituate to the ground he loves. Cindy has been right in the mix on every occasion.

She has to be right up there. Plenty peepers resting on Welcome Breeze, owned by an unprecedented syndicate of forty Pinky Blinders from Muthaiga Club, after her hiatus in the starting stalls three weeks ago.

Lest we forget that and urge her on in the Royal Mail Handicap. As brain-child of Michael Flint, this innovation also carries colors similar to the great Frankel from Britain - pink, green, and, white. The task will not be a synch with six other runners to overcome.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Caspar, Jonna

12.55 pm Eagle Star, Zamburak

1.30 pm Cassandra, Adleoli

2.05 pm Grand Surabi, Venetian Link

2.40 pm Rahal, Beeston

3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Scott

3.50 pm Bampton, Coffee Break

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 05/11/2023





12:20 Race 1 The Hammurabi Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at

starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters

allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 2-w) Caspar P. Mungai 58. 3

2 (w- 6- 4) Dalkeith H. Muya 58. 4

3 (w- 5- 4) Eccleton P. Kinuthia 58. H 2

4 - Tronador (SAF) J. Muhindi 58. 5

5 (w- 3- 2) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 6

6 - Mau Ranges P. Njogu 56. 1

FORM GUIDE: JOANNA (1/1) CASPAR (2/1) DALKEITH (5/2)

ECCLETON (3/1) TRONADOR (SAF) (5/1) MAU RANGES (7/1)

12:55 Race 2 The Knighthood Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 1-w) Cindy D. Tanui 58. H 4

2 ( 4- 5- 3) Zamburak P. Mungai 58. 3

3 ( 1) Sea Eagle H. Muya 57. 2

(SAF)

4 ( 1- 3- 5) Eton Star Le. Sercombe 53. 1

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/1) CINDY (6/4) ZAMBURAK

(7/4) ETON STAR (3/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Royal Mail Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 3) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 60. 3

2 ( 4- 2- 1) Cassandra C. Kimani 59. 5

3 - Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 59. 1

(SAF)

4 (w) Welcome P. Mungai 59. 2

Breeze (SAF)

5 ( 2- 3- 1) Adleoli D. Tanui 58. 4

6 ( 4- 3) Allendale H. Muya 58. 7

7 ( 5- 5- 4) Chipping P. Njogu 58. 6

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/1) ADLEOLI (5/4) DUNLEAVY (6/4)

WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (5/2) LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (3/1)

ALLENDALE (5/1) CHIPPING (10/1)





2:05 Race 4 The Joyous Gard Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 3- 4) Grand Surabi K. Ngugi 62. 3

(SAF)

2 ( 4- 2- 2) Daisy D. Tanui 61. 4

3 - Star In Winter H. Muya 60. 5

(SAF)

4 ( 2- 1- 6) Whispers R. Wako 60. 1

5 ( 2) Venetian Link C. Kimani 52. 2

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/3) VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1) GRAND

SURABI (SAF) (2/1) WHISPERS (5/2) STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (3/1)

2:40 Race 5 The Spencer Tryon 7 Furlongs Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29

and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 4- 6) Bullet P. Kinuthia 62. H 4

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Rahal M. Fundi 57. 1

3 ( 2- 4- 2) Wimborne C. Kimani 57. 3

4 ( 4- 1-w) Beeston Le. Sercombe 53. 2

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/3) BEESTON (1/1) WIMBORNE (2/1)

BULLET (5/1)

3:15 Race 6 The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Distance 1800m. An open terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 50kg, four year olds 57.5kg and five year

olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING

ALLOWANCES

1 ( 5- 3- 5) Deodoro P. Mungai 58. 5

2 ( 2- 3- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 58. 3

3 ( 4- 3- 3) Westwind P. Kiarie 58. 4

4 ( 1- 1- 2) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 57. 1

(SAF)

5 ( 3- 1- 1) Scott C. Kimani 57. 2

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) GENERAL LEE (1/1)

SCOTT (2/1) DEODORO (3/1) WESTWIND (4/1)

3:50 Race 7 The Merchants' Purse Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29

and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 2) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 58. 1

(SAF)

2 ( 2- 6- 6) Rosie R. Wako 55. 2

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Bampton C. Kimani 54. 3

4 ( 4- 4- 5) Easterly P. Njogu 54. 5

5 ( 6- 5- 5) Pitch Le. Sercombe 54. H 4

FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/2) BAMPTON (1/1)