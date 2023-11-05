Saint Moritz comes out of retirement to grace Ngong racing again 

Jockey Lesley Sercombe

Jockey Lesley Sercombe aboard Saint Moritz celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Steward Cup at Ngong Race Course on July 9,

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Playing chess with nature at Ngong is an analogy that always resonates well in this much needed rainy season.  It has to cause some topsy-turvy results. How about this for some news?

Saint Moritz has come out of retirement to grace our shores at the Ngong  Race course again.  

Last sighted here in July, Saint Moritz will have benefited from a few months luxuriating in the Paddock, but he better keep shadow boxing with Scott in the 1,800m Geoffrey Griffin Trophy.

Scott has a tendency to pull his way to the front and stay put - as does Deodoro. Lying in wait will be General Lee, classifying this event as a must see.

Sea Eagle is a mare who caught our attention at the previous meeting, floating to the front as if it belonged to her. Should be able to repeat in the Knighthood Handicap if Zamburak does not habituate to the ground he loves. Cindy has been right in the mix on every occasion.

She has to be right up there. Plenty peepers resting on Welcome Breeze, owned by an unprecedented syndicate of forty Pinky Blinders from Muthaiga Club, after her hiatus in the starting stalls three weeks ago.

Lest we forget that and urge her on in the Royal Mail Handicap. As brain-child of Michael Flint, this innovation also carries colors similar to the great Frankel from Britain - pink, green, and, white. The task will not be a synch with six other runners to overcome.

SELECTIONS

 12.20 pm Caspar, Jonna

 12.55 pm Eagle Star, Zamburak

  1.30 pm Cassandra, Adleoli

  2.05 pm Grand Surabi, Venetian Link

  2.40 pm Rahal, Beeston

  3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Scott

  3.50 pm Bampton, Coffee Break

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 05/11/2023 


12:20   Race 1   The Hammurabi Maiden 

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at  

starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time starters  

allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 4- 2-w)   Caspar                  P. Mungai           58.       3 

  2  (w- 6- 4)   Dalkeith                H. Muya              58.       4 

  3  (w- 5- 4)   Eccleton                P. Kinuthia           58.  H   2 

  4  -             Tronador (SAF)      J. Muhindi           58.       5 

  5  (w- 3- 2)   Joanna                 Le. Sercombe      57.       6 

  6  -             Mau Ranges          P. Njogu              56.       1 

FORM GUIDE: JOANNA (1/1)  CASPAR (2/1)  DALKEITH (5/2)   

ECCLETON (3/1)  TRONADOR (SAF) (5/1)  MAU RANGES (7/1)   

12:55   Race 2   The Knighthood Handicap 

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19  

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less  

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 2- 1-w)   Cindy                    D. Tanui              58.  H   4 

  2  ( 4- 5- 3)   Zamburak              P. Mungai           58.       3 

  3  ( 1)          Sea Eagle              H. Muya              57.       2 

                   (SAF) 

  4  ( 1- 3- 5)   Eton Star               Le. Sercombe      53.       1 

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/1)  CINDY (6/4)  ZAMBURAK  

(7/4)  ETON STAR (3/1)   

1:30   Race 3   The Royal Mail Handicap 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15  

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less  

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 3- 4- 3)   Dunleavy               Le. Sercombe      60.       3 

  2  ( 4- 2- 1)   Cassandra             C. Kimani             59.       5 

  3  -             Lucia Poppova       J. Muhindi           59.       1 

                   (SAF) 

  4  (w)          Welcome               P. Mungai           59.       2 

                   Breeze (SAF) 

  5  ( 2- 3- 1)   Adleoli                  D. Tanui              58.       4 

  6  ( 4- 3)       Allendale               H. Muya              58.       7 

  7  ( 5- 5- 4)   Chipping                P. Njogu              58.       6 

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/1)  ADLEOLI (5/4)  DUNLEAVY (6/4)   

WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (5/2)  LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (3/1)   

ALLENDALE (5/1)  CHIPPING (10/1)   


2:05   Race 4   The Joyous Gard Handicap 

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15  

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less  

than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 

  1  ( 3- 3- 4)   Grand Surabi         K. Ngugi              62.       3 

                   (SAF) 

  2  ( 4- 2- 2)   Daisy                    D. Tanui              61.       4 

  3  -             Star In Winter        H. Muya              60.       5 

                   (SAF) 

  4  ( 2- 1- 6)   Whispers              R. Wako              60.       1 

  5  ( 2)          Venetian Link         C. Kimani             52.       2 

                   (SAF) 

FORM GUIDE: DAISY (1/3)  VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1)  GRAND  

SURABI (SAF) (2/1)  WHISPERS (5/2)  STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (3/1)   

2:40   Race 5   The Spencer Tryon 7 Furlongs Trophy 

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29  

and below at closing. 

  1  ( 1- 4- 6)   Bullet                    P. Kinuthia           62.  H   4 

  2  ( 2- 1- 1)   Rahal                    M. Fundi              57.       1 

  3  ( 2- 4- 2)   Wimborne             C. Kimani             57.       3 

  4  ( 4- 1-w)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      53.       2 

FORM GUIDE: RAHAL (1/3)  BEESTON (1/1)  WIMBORNE (2/1)   

BULLET (5/1)   

3:15   Race 6   The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy 

Distance 1800m. An open terms race for three year olds and over.   

Three year olds to carry 50kg, four year olds 57.5kg and five year  

olds & over 58kg.  Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING  

ALLOWANCES 

  1  ( 5- 3- 5)   Deodoro                P. Mungai           58.       5 

  2  ( 2- 3- 1)   General Lee           J. Muhindi           58.       3 

  3  ( 4- 3- 3)   Westwind              P. Kiarie              58.       4 

  4  ( 1- 1- 2)   Saint Moritz           Le. Sercombe      57.       1 

                   (SAF) 

  5  ( 3- 1- 1)   Scott                     C. Kimani             57.       2 

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3)  GENERAL LEE (1/1)   

SCOTT (2/1)  DEODORO (3/1)  WESTWIND (4/1)   

3:50   Race 7   The Merchants' Purse Trophy 

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29  

and below at closing. 

  1  ( 2- 2- 2)   Coffee Break         J. Muhindi           58.       1 

                   (SAF) 

  2  ( 2- 6- 6)   Rosie                    R. Wako              55.       2 

  3  ( 2- 2- 1)   Bampton               C. Kimani             54.       3 

  4  ( 4- 4- 5)   Easterly                 P. Njogu              54.       5 

  5  ( 6- 5- 5)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe      54.  H   4 

FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/2)  BAMPTON (1/1)   

EASTERLY (7/4)  PITCH (3/1)  ROSIE (5/1) 

