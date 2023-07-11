Flawless finish from Saint Moritz in Stewards' Cup at Ngong

Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe), drew almighty roars from an unprecedently large crowd, that resonated around Ngong on Sunday. Toppling Century Fox, a master of such events, in the 1,200m Stewards' Cup, loud salutations spoke volumes for the popularity of this extra perennial thoroughbred.

Have to say that Century Fox did a bit of crisscrossing, switching around rabbit like, but Saint Moritz was always going to flare his beaming class for Lady Spencer. Kenyan Queen chose to be anonymous from the get go as others tried fruitlessly to get on terms.

For close observers of the grey gelding, Jamaican Rum, he ran a greenish Prince of Wales Trophy, hanging badly. Bedford, conditioned by Tony Kuria, rippled from gate to wire. As to did his Ripon in the Kalahari Handicap - both under the flagship of Michael Fundi. Coffee Break did not run as to his preceding reputation.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe aboard Saint Moritz celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Steward Cup at Ngong Race Course on July 9, Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.30 pm - First Race - The Belinda Bowl (1,800m)

1. Cranleigh (Henry Muya) Westonian - Cascabel

2. Chadwick (A. Wambua)

3. Zamburak (Paul Kiarie)

4. Easterly (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/1/5. Time: 1:54:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by G. Waithera, J. Muya Junior, and, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya

2.05 pm - Second Race - Warwickshire Lad Handicap (1,600m)

1. Twyford (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Jordan River (Henry Muya)

Distance: 1/head/9.5. Time: 1:45:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.40 pm - Third Race - The Louis Cup (2,800m)

Jockey Patrick Njogu displays the Louis Cup which he won aboard Go Pro at 2800m on 9 July 2023 to win the race at Ngong Race Course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Go Pro (Patrick Njogu) Just as Well-Protique

2. Adleoli (Patrick Mungai)

3. Chipping (Henry Muya)

Moment Time withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: head/1.5. Time: 3:25:2/10 secs. Favourite: Chipping 9-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Joe Muya and O. Lyubimova. Trainer Joe Muya

3.15pm - Fourth Race - Kalahari Handicap (1,400m)

1. Ripon (Michael Fundi)

2. Ameerah (Patrick Mungai)

3. Wimbourne (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 4/0.75/0.75. Time: 1:28:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by A Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

3.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Stewards' Cup George Drew Challenge (1,200m)

Jockey Lesley Sercombe displays The Steward Cup, which she won aboard Saint Moritz in the 1200m on July 9, at Ngong racecourse. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. Century Fox (Charles Kimani)

3. General Lee (James Muhindi)

4. Westwind (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 1:11:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Prince of Wales Trophy (1,200m)

Jockey Michael Fundi celebrates after covering 1200m to win the Prince of Wales Trophy aboard Bedford at Ngong racecourse on July 9, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

2. Jamaican Rum (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Maria (James Muhindi)

4. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 3.75/3.4/5. Time: 1:14:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4

Owned by Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Trainer Tony Kuria