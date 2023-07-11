Flawless finish from Saint Moritz in Stewards' Cup at Ngong
Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe), drew almighty roars from an unprecedently large crowd, that resonated around Ngong on Sunday. Toppling Century Fox, a master of such events, in the 1,200m Stewards' Cup, loud salutations spoke volumes for the popularity of this extra perennial thoroughbred.
Have to say that Century Fox did a bit of crisscrossing, switching around rabbit like, but Saint Moritz was always going to flare his beaming class for Lady Spencer. Kenyan Queen chose to be anonymous from the get go as others tried fruitlessly to get on terms.
For close observers of the grey gelding, Jamaican Rum, he ran a greenish Prince of Wales Trophy, hanging badly. Bedford, conditioned by Tony Kuria, rippled from gate to wire. As to did his Ripon in the Kalahari Handicap - both under the flagship of Michael Fundi. Coffee Break did not run as to his preceding reputation.
1.30 pm - First Race - The Belinda Bowl (1,800m)
1. Cranleigh (Henry Muya) Westonian - Cascabel
2. Chadwick (A. Wambua)
3. Zamburak (Paul Kiarie)
4. Easterly (James Muhindi)
Distance: 1.75/1/5. Time: 1:54:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6
Owned by G. Waithera, J. Muya Junior, and, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya
2.05 pm - Second Race - Warwickshire Lad Handicap (1,600m)
1. Twyford (Lesley Sercombe)
2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)
3. Jordan River (Henry Muya)
Distance: 1/head/9.5. Time: 1:45:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4
Owned and trained by Doctor Patsy Sercombe
2.40 pm - Third Race - The Louis Cup (2,800m)
1. Go Pro (Patrick Njogu) Just as Well-Protique
2. Adleoli (Patrick Mungai)
3. Chipping (Henry Muya)
Moment Time withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: head/1.5. Time: 3:25:2/10 secs. Favourite: Chipping 9-4. Runners: 3
Owned by Joe Muya and O. Lyubimova. Trainer Joe Muya
3.15pm - Fourth Race - Kalahari Handicap (1,400m)
1. Ripon (Michael Fundi)
2. Ameerah (Patrick Mungai)
3. Wimbourne (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 4/0.75/0.75. Time: 1:28:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by A Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria
3.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Stewards' Cup George Drew Challenge (1,200m)
1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning
2. Century Fox (Charles Kimani)
3. General Lee (James Muhindi)
4. Westwind (Ramazan Wako)
Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 1:11:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6
Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
4.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Prince of Wales Trophy (1,200m)
1. Bedford (Michael Fundi)
2. Jamaican Rum (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Maria (James Muhindi)
4. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)
Distance: 3.75/3.4/5. Time: 1:14:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4
Owned by Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Trainer Tony Kuria
Next Meeting July 23 - for the Day of Champions - Jockey Club Stakes, Sir Ali Bina Salim, JCK Small Rose Bowl, Mick Gross Gold Circle Trophy, K.A.R. Limuru Cup, Pommery Limuru Cup