Ngong to host Stewards' Cup Principal race on Sunday

The Stewards' Cup has all the hallmarks of a sprint with an added dimension. A handful of wizened older horses in Century Fox, General Lee and Dusha will try to show their maturity over Saint Moritz.

We are used to seeing Saint Moritz extended around the bend, so his clapper boots will have to be adjusted. As Saint Moritz will be benched at stud next season, drawing stumps on an exhaled tenancy of the winning post, there is no alternative but for our votes to be in Lady Spencer's parlour.

Another intriguing Prince of Wales Trophy is here for us to ponder with Jamaican Rum, Maria, Marlow and, Cassandra, almost level pegging.

We imagine a really close finish to a melancholy afternoon - the penultimate meeting.

SELECTIONS

1.30 pm It's a Date, Easterly

2.05 pm Bling, Cindy

2.40 pm Chipping, Moment Time

3.15 pm Coffee Break, Bullet

3.50 pm Saint Moritz, Century Fox

4.25 pm Jamaican Rum, Maria













1:30 Race 1 The Belinda Bowl

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 32 and below at closing.

1 ( 4- 2- 2) Chadwick A. Wambua 62. 6

2 ( 4- 1- 2) Cranleigh H. Muya 60. 5

3 ( 4- 3- 4) It's a Date Le. Sercombe 56. 2

4 ( 3- 1- 2) Easterly J. Muhindi 54. 3

5 ( 8- 2- 3) Zamburak P. Kiarie 52. 1

6 ( 4- 3-w) Bampton C. Kimani 50. 4

FORM GUIDE: CRANLEIGH (1/1) EASTERLY (5/4) ZAMBURAK (6/4)

IT'S A DATE (7/4) CHADWICK (4/1) BAMPTON (5/1)

2:05 Race 2 The Warwickshire Lad Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4- 3) Jordan River H. Muya 60. 3

(SAF)

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Cindy P. Kiarie 59. H 1

3 ( 3- 3- 2) Twyford Le. Sercombe 59. 2

4 ( 2- 5- 2) Bling J. Muhindi 50. 4

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1) BLING (5/4) TWYFORD (6/4) JORDAN

RIVER (SAF) (2/1)

2:40 Race 3 The Louis Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13

and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less

the the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 5- 4) Chipping H. Muya 60. 1

2 ( 3- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu 56. 3

3 ( 3- 2- 5) Adleoli P. Mungai 53. 4

4 (w-w- 4) Moment Time P. Kiarie 51. 2

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (1/1) CHIPPING (5/4) MOMENT TIME

(5/1) ADLEOLI (8/1)

3:15 Race 4 The Kalahari Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 28 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Ripon M. Fundi 60. 1

2 ( 2- 4- 3) Bullet P. Njogu 57. H 5

3 (w) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 57. 2

(SAF)

4 ( 2- 5- 5) Ameerah P. Mungai 55. 4

5 ( 1- 2- 4) Wimborne Le. Sercombe 55. 3

FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1) BULLET (5/4) WIMBORNE

(6/4) RIPON (7/4) AMEERAH (2/1)

3:50 Race 5 The Stewards' Cup - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 1200m. A terms race for two-year-olds and over. Four year

olds & over to carry 59kg, three-year-olds 58.5kg and two-year-olds

51.5kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 4- 1- 4) Century Fox C. Kimani 59. 5

2 ( 2- 1- 2) General Lee J. Muhindi 59. 4

3 ( 3- 1- 1) Westwind R. Wako 59. 1

4 ( 2- 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 58. 6

(SAF)

5 ( 1- 3- 2) Dusha (ZIM) M. Kariuki 57. 2

6 ( 1- 3- 7) Kenyan Queen P. Mungai 57. 3

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) CENTURY FOX (1/1)

GENERAL LEE (5/4) WESTWIND (3/1) DUSHA (ZIM) (4/1) KENYAN

QUEEN (SAF) (7/1)

4:25 Race 6 The Prince of Wales Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two-year-olds only. Winners and those run two or more times will be handicapped. Runners once will carry 2kg off top weight and unraced 4 kg off top weight. Winners of the Breeding Futurity and/or Champagne Stakes are not eligible.

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Marlow P. Kiarie 57. 1

2 ( 1- 2- 3) Maria J. Muhindi 56. 5

3 ( 5) Bedford M. Fundi 55. 3

4 ( 3) Jamaican Rum Le. Sercombe 55. 2

5 ( 5- 2-w) Cassandra C. Kimani 54. 4

FORM GUIDE: JAMAICAN RUM (1/2) MARLOW (1/1) MARIA (5/4)