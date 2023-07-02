Annual Yearling Sales at Ngong racecourse set for July 8

Importantly, make a date to be present at Ngong Racecourse on Saturday, July 8, from 12 noon. It is our Annual Yearling Sales, being auctioned by the Rt Honorable TomTom Fraser. Catalogues are readily available at the Registry Office.

Seventeen young recruits will be parading in all their regalia, anticipating a new environmentally friendly habitat. Prospective buyers must ensure that their purchases are well-protected, and, treated like family.

Westonian is the predominant Stallion with six colts and ten fillies on offer. Greatwallofchina has sired one, unnamed, but definitely waiting for a suitable baptism.