Century Fox resumes normal service in Cambric Cup Sprint at Ngong

Oliver Gray, Patsy Sercombe, Bindya Devani, and Gilly Fraser, all shared in the trainer's exposure lens, together with Julie and Stewart McCann, at Ngong on Sunday.

There was a roar from spectators when Century Fox (Ramazan Wako 61 kgs), returned to his former glory in the Cambric Cup Sprint.

The giant thoroughbred has always been adored by pundits but was off on a sabbatical for several months. Owned by Mim Haynes, Century Fox bagged his last race in July 2022, cleverly deciding it was time to renew his lease on the winning post. Dusha made a valiant effort to adjust the order, only half a-length second.

Hats off to young Saint Moritz, for enchanting us with a tenth strike. Lady Spencer's imposing colt reduced his Civil Service

Gold Cup field to rubble, with just a nudge from Lesley Sercombe.

12.55 pm - First Race - Torrequebrada Handicap (2,060m)

1. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

2. Adleoli (Patrick Mungai)

3. Go Pro (Henry Muya)

Distance: 1.5/0.75/head. Time: 2:23:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

1.30 pm - Second Race - Cambrian Handicap (2,400m)

1. Satyan (James Muhindi)

2. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

3. Jordan River (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.4/4.5/14.5. Time: 2:41:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners:

Owned by Y. Patel, Damon Ansell, R. Shariff, and, S. Patel. Trainer Bindya Devani

2.05 pm - Third Race - The Cambric Cup (1,000m)

1. Century Fox (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Dusha (James Muhindi)

3. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Salt Lake Paul Kiarie)

Distance: half/5/1. Time: 1:00:1/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.40 pm - Fourth Race - Secret War Maiden (1,400m)

1. Arlington (Paul Kiarie)

2. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

3. Carlisle (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.75/3.5/16. Time: 1:29:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.15 pm - Fifth Race - Gifted Warrior Handicap (1,600m)

1. Easterly (James Muhindi)

2. Grand Surabi (Patrick Mungai)

3. Bampton (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 3/2.4/6.5. Time:1:41:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

4.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Civil Service Gold Cup George Drew Challenge (1,600m)

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Chadwick (Paul Kiarie)

4. Deodoro (Henry Muya)

Distance: 4.4/5.4/4.75. Time: 1:30:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-11. Runners: 7

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.25 pm - Seventh Race - Top Straight Handicap (1,200m)

1. Wimborne (Ramazan Wako)

2. Ripon (Patrick Mungai)

3. Twyford (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 0.75/half/1.5. Time: 1:13:5/10 secs. Favourite: Ripon 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe