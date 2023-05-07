Honeybell Orange on The Kenya Oaks trial at Ngong

All the best to Lesley Sercombe as she tackles an overly keen Honeybell Orange in the Kenya Oaks.

Hold on at the beginning, then Honeybell should settle. Either way, there is nothing to touch her, if a cloning of Derby Day is in order. Daytime Girl is not used to 2,400m, Bampton doesn't always warm to starting, and, Empress of Fate has not been exposed to such exalted company.

Commiserations to connections of Janet Mills and Maggie Gray. The racing community has suddenly lost two devoted dependables. Their continued support never dwindled.





It will create a huge vacuum. Janet was instrumental in Rawhide Stud procurements, and Maggie was an everlasting outright owner, or syndicator, among plenty other equestrian skills.





SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Bling, Twyford

2.05 pm Bullet, Chadwick

2.40 pm Easterly, Zamburak

3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Westwind

3.50 pm Honeybell Orange, Empress of Fate

4.25 pm The Gambler, Beeston





1:30 Race 1 The Turn Up Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 2- 2) Camberley A. Wambua 61. H 1

2 ( 3- 2- 6) Twyford R. Wako 61. 5

3 ( 5- 2- 5) Russian J. Muhindi 60. 2

Wonder (SAF)

4 ( 4- 4- 3) Wimborne C. Kimani 60. T 4

5 ( 6- 4- 2) Bling P. Kiarie 51. 3

FORM GUIDE: BLING (1/1) CAMBERLEY (5/4) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (6/4) WIMBORNE (2/1) TWYFORD (5/2)

2:05 Race 2 The Spencer Tryon Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 2) Bullet J. Muhindi 57. H 1

2 (w- 4- 2) Chadwick P. Kiarie 56. 2

3 ( 6- 6- 3) Pitch P. Mungai 55. 4

4 ( 3- 5- 4) Frankie C. Kimani 54. 3

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (1/1) CHADWICK (5/4) FRANKIE (2/1) PITCH (3/1)





2:40 Race 3 The Warlock Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 3- 2) Scott Le. Sercombe 59. 1

2 ( 3- 3- 3) Rosie C. Kimani 58. 2

3 ( 5- 6- 7) Steel Drum P. Mungai 58. H 3

4 ( 2- 1- 8) Zamburak J. Muhindi 55. 5

5 ( 1- 3- 1) Easterly P. Kiarie 51. 4

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/2) EASTERLY (1/1) ZAMBURAK (5/2) ROSIE (4/1) STEEL DRUM (6/1)





3:15 Race 4 The Kenya Cambridgeshire

Distance 1800m. An open handicap race for three- year-olds and over.

1 ( 1- 6- 4) Century Fox R. Wako 64. 3

2 ( 1- 1- 2) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 59. 4 (SAF)

3 ( 2- 4- 4) All Over Again C. Kimani 50. 1 (SAF)

4 ( 5- 3- 3) Westwind P. Kiarie 50. 2

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) WESTWIND (1/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/1) CENTURY FOX (8/1)





3:50 Race 5 The Kenya Oaks

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 4-w-w) Bampton P. Mungai 57. 2

2 ( 1- 1- 2) Daytime Girl C. Kimani 57. 4 (SAF)

3 ( 7- 1- 1) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 57. 3 (SAF)

4 ( 1-w- 1) Honeybell Le. Sercombe 57. 1 Orange (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5) EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (5/1) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (8/1) BAMPTON (20/1)





4:25 Race 6 The Champagne Stakes

The Lady McMillan Challenge Cup

Distance 1200m. A terms race for two-year-olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 1- 3) Beeston Le. Sercombe 57. 4

2 ( 3- 4) Caspar P. Mungai 57. 1

3 ( 1- 1) The Gambler P. Kiarie 57. 3

4 ( 1- 2) Maria J. Muhindi 55. 2