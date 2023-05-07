Honeybell Orange on The Kenya Oaks trial at Ngong

Kenya Oaks

Roxanne (left) ridden by Jacob Lokorian, leads Who's Counting with Lesley Sercombe and M. Winnaar aboard Armstrong's Girl (right) during the 2400m Kenya Oaks race in 2011 at Ngong Race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

All the best to Lesley Sercombe as she tackles an overly keen Honeybell Orange in the Kenya Oaks.

Hold on at the beginning, then Honeybell should settle. Either way, there is nothing to touch her, if a cloning of Derby Day is in order. Daytime Girl is not used to 2,400m, Bampton doesn't always warm to starting, and, Empress of Fate has not been exposed to such exalted company.

Commiserations to connections of Janet Mills and Maggie Gray. The racing community has suddenly lost two devoted dependables. Their continued support never dwindled.

It will create a huge vacuum. Janet was instrumental in Rawhide Stud procurements, and Maggie was an everlasting outright owner, or syndicator, among plenty other equestrian skills.


 SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Bling, Twyford

2.05 pm Bullet, Chadwick

2.40 pm Easterly, Zamburak

3.15 pm Saint Moritz, Westwind

3.50 pm Honeybell Orange, Empress of Fate

4.25 pm The Gambler, Beeston


1:30   Race 1   The Turn Up Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 5- 2- 2)   Camberley             A. Wambua         61.  H   1

  2  ( 3- 2- 6)   Twyford                R. Wako              61.       5

  3  ( 5- 2- 5)   Russian                 J. Muhindi           60.       2

Wonder (SAF)

  4  ( 4- 4- 3)   Wimborne             C. Kimani             60.  T   4

  5  ( 6- 4- 2)   Bling                     P. Kiarie              51.       3

FORM GUIDE: BLING (1/1)  CAMBERLEY (5/4)  RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (6/4)  WIMBORNE (2/1)  TWYFORD (5/2) 

2:05   Race 2   The Spencer Tryon Trophy

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

  1  ( 3- 2- 2)   Bullet                    J. Muhindi           57.  H   1

  2  (w- 4- 2)   Chadwick              P. Kiarie              56.       2

  3  ( 6- 6- 3)   Pitch                     P. Mungai           55.       4

  4  ( 3- 5- 4)   Frankie                  C. Kimani             54.       3

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (1/1)  CHADWICK (5/4)  FRANKIE (2/1)  PITCH (3/1) 


2:40   Race 3   The Warlock Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

  1  ( 3- 3- 2)   Scott                     Le. Sercombe      59.       1

  2  ( 3- 3- 3)   Rosie                    C. Kimani             58.       2

  3  ( 5- 6- 7)   Steel Drum            P. Mungai           58.  H   3

  4  ( 2- 1- 8)   Zamburak              J. Muhindi           55.       5

  5  ( 1- 3- 1)   Easterly                 P. Kiarie              51.       4

FORM GUIDE: SCOTT (1/2)  EASTERLY (1/1)  ZAMBURAK (5/2) ROSIE (4/1)  STEEL DRUM (6/1) 


3:15   Race 4   The Kenya Cambridgeshire

 Distance 1800m. An open handicap race for three- year-olds and over.

  1  ( 1- 6- 4)   Century Fox           R. Wako              64.       3

  2  ( 1- 1- 2)   Saint Moritz           Le. Sercombe      59.       4                   (SAF)

  3  ( 2- 4- 4)   All Over Again        C. Kimani             50.       1                   (SAF)

  4  ( 5- 3- 3)   Westwind              P. Kiarie              50.       2

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3)  WESTWIND (1/1)  ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/1)  CENTURY FOX (8/1) 


3:50   Race 5   The Kenya Oaks

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.  There will be a parade before this race.

  1  ( 4-w-w)   Bampton               P. Mungai           57.       2

  2  ( 1- 1- 2)   Daytime Girl           C. Kimani             57.       4                   (SAF)

  3  ( 7- 1- 1)   Empress of Fate     J. Muhindi           57.       3                    (SAF)

  4  ( 1-w- 1)   Honeybell              Le. Sercombe      57.       1                   Orange (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: HONEYBELL ORANGE (SAF) (1/5)  EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (5/1)  DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (8/1)  BAMPTON (20/1) 


4:25   Race 6   The Champagne Stakes

The Lady McMillan Challenge Cup

Distance 1200m. A terms race for two-year-olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.  NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 2- 1- 3)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      57.       4

  2  ( 3- 4)       Caspar                  P. Mungai           57.       1

  3  ( 1- 1)       The Gambler          P. Kiarie              57.       3

  4  ( 1- 2)       Maria                    J. Muhindi           55.       2

FORM GUIDE: THE GAMBLER (1/3)  MARIA (1/1)  BEESTON (5/4) CASPAR (6/4) 

