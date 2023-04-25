Ripon, Michael Fundi smoothly hatch Alpha Romeo Trophy at Ngong

Showing no signs of fallibility, Ripon was always under control of Alpha Romeo from the get go. Frankie ran better than usual until Camberley and Pitch stifled his objective.

Trained by Tony Kuria, Ripon vibed in a nimble packaged time of 1:01:4/10, for Michael Fundi.

Suited and booted, General Lee (James Muhindi), owned by Mary Binks, survived the 3,200m George Drew Kenya Gold Cup, without a hitch.

Deodoro customarily led the pack for a while. Chadwick ran well enough, but Respectable Judd had nothing to offer.

Paul Kiarie, James Muhindi, and, Lesley Sercombe, all launched doubles.

RESULTS

12.25 pm - First Race - Teufel Maiden (1,200m)

1. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

2. Liphook (James Muhindi)

3. Adleoli (Michae Fundi)

Distance: 7/9/5/13.5. Time: 1:14:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 4

Owned by S.Muchene. Trainer Joe Muya

1.00 pm - Second Race - Simuni Maiden (1,200m)

1. Marlow (Paul Kiarie)

2. Carlisle (James Muhindi)

3. Arlington (A. Wambua)

Distance: 5.1 neck/3.75. Time: 1:15:5/10 secs. Favourite: 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Trainers Julie/Stewart McCann

1.35 pm - Third Race - The Graham Trophy (1,400m)

1. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Needsumluck

2. Bullet (Henry Muya)

3. Westwind (Ramazan Wako)

4. All over Again (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 0.75/1.5/short-head/neck. Time: 1:28:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 6

Owned by Jason Boorman. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Courtier Handicap (1,600m)

1. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

2. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Wimborne (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 1/half/neck/1.4. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Daytime Girl 6-4. Runners: 8

Owned by G. Waithera, J.Muya Junior, D. Potts. Trainer Joe Muya

2.45 pm - Fifth Race - Tangawezi Handoicap (1,800m)

1. Grand Surabi (JamesMuhindi)

2. Rahal (Michael Fundi)

3. Iron Eagle (P.Njogu)

Distance: Head/Distance/Tailed off. Time: 1:55:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by F. Said. Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Zariba Cup (2,400m)

1. Mary of Burgundy (Lesley Sercombe) Master of my Fate-Falconize

2. Scott (Paul Kiarie)

3. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

4. It's a Date (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 6.5/12/24.5. Time: 2:31:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Kenya Gold Cup (3,200m) George Drew Challenge Series

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. Chadwick (Paul Kiarie)

3. Deodoro (Henry Muya)

4. Respectable Judd (A. Wambua)

Distance: 1.4/14/13. Time: 3:47:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer's Julie and Stewart McCann

4.30 pm - Eighth Race - The Alfa Romeo Trophy (1,000m)

1. Ripon (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Rami

2. Camberley (Paul Kiarie)

3. Pitch (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Frankie (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 3.75/1.4/1.5. Time: 1:01:4/10. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4 Owned by The Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Tony Kuria

Next Meeting May 7 - for the Kenya Oaks, Champagne Stakes, Lady Mcmillan Trophy, Kenya Cambridgeshire,