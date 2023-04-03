Honeywell Orange wins Kenya Derby Trophy at Ngong

Good night Saint Moritz - say hello to Honeybell Orange. Right from the slightly messy Kenya Derby start, Honeybell Orange was pulling poor old Charles Kimani's arms out.

She relentlessly tried to vie with front-runner Scott. Charles deserves his reward for hanging on for dear life.

Saint Moritz was braced to play the waiting game from behind. Truth be known, 2,400m was just too much for the great man, who seemed weary approaching the bend, even drifting wildly.

Still, he resurged enough to affirm second place, ten lengths clear of a well-spent Scott. Cranleigh and Ripon ran decently for a few furlongs, but Rahul threw in the towel unable to withstand a very spicy pace. Owned by Lady Spencer under Doctor Patsy Sercombe's impeccable handling, Honeybell Orange provided Charles Kimani with the happiest moment of his tenure.

Kudos to Henry Muya for his unflappable excursion on Deodoro in the Delamere Gold Vase. Pillar to posting, Deodoro, conditioned by Julie and Stewart McCann for Mary Binks and tidily vanquished General Lee. Both are out of the prodigious Lora Lee. It was a stable double after the Gambler had already ripped through the Breeding Futurity Stakes sprint.

Horse racing fans arrive at Ngong race course for the Kenya Derby race on April 2, 2023 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.00 pm - First Race - D-Day Maiden (1,200m)

1. Grand Surabi (James Muhindi)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Liphook (Patrick Mungai)

Moment Time withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3/4.75/11. Time: 1:15:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 4

Owned by Mr and Mrs Zaid. Trainer Joe Karari

1.35 pm - Second Race - The Breeding Futurity Stakes (1,000m)

1. The Gambler (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Military Song

2. Maria (James Muhindi)

3. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

4.Caspar (Patrick Munga)

Dalkieth withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/6.5/3.75. Time: 1:02:8/10 secs. Favourite: Beeston 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by A. Andrade and J. Atieno. Trainers Julie/Stewart McCann

Jockey Henry Muya lifts the Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series which he won aboard Deodoro on April 2, 2023 at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

2.10 pm - Third Race - Once in a Lifetime Handicap (1,400m)

1. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe) Dynasty-Pelican Point

2. Twyford (Charles Kimani)

3. Daisy (Henry Muya)

Distance: 3.4/2.4/half. Time: 1:29:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Now or Never Handicap (1,800m)

1. Easterly (James Muhindi)

2. Russian Wonder (Patrick Mungai)

3. Jordan River (Peter Njogu)

Distance: neck/5/11.5. Time: 1:57:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4 Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

From left: Jockeys Henry Muya aboard Deidoro, James Muhindi aboard General Lee, Patrick Mungai aboard Kenyan Queen, Patrick Kiarie aboard Salt Lake and Lesley Sercombe with All Over Again during the Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series on April 2, 2023, at Ngong race course. Deodoro won the race. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge (2,060m)

1. Deodoro (Henry Muya) Westonian-Lora Lee

2.General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

4. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 0.75/2.75/4.75/19. Time: 2:15:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya Derby (2,400m)

Jockey Charles Kimani lifts the Kenya Derby Trophy which he won aboard the Honey Bell Orange on April 2, 2023, at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo| Nation Media Group

1. Honeybell Orange (Charles Kimani) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Scott (Paul Kiarie)

4.Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

5.Ripon (James Muhindi)

6.Rahal (Patrick Mungai)

Bampton withdrawn at the start

Distance: 3.75/10/1.5/neck/10. Time: 2:37:3/10 secs. Favorite: Saint Moritz 4-20. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.30 pm - Seventh Race - The City of Nairobi Cup (1,600m)

1. Mary of Burgundy (Lesley Sercombe) Master of my Fate-Falconize

2.Satyan (James Muhindi)

3.Rosie (Charles Kimani)

4. Chadwick (A. Wambua)

Distance: 4/11/3.5/1. Time: 1:41:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 6 Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe