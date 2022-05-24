Ravishing It's a Date scores big in Kenya Oaks at Ngong

Nothing was going to prevent It's a Date from arriving at the Kenya Oaks Penthouse on Sunday.

Solely ruling Charles Mwangi, luxuriating in his first ever Classic, the pretty as a picture, It's a Date, stored enough inventory to pillar-post the full 2,400m, without stuttering.

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner, the trouper did not even raise an eye-brow when Rosie made a last second dash. Pat-See, meanwhile, was run off her feet, unable to surface better than third. Crumpet gave a fairly decent exhibition, as did Ameerah, until folding graciously, galaxies away.

Deodoro really bolted at a more than brisk gallop in the Paddy Migdoll Memorial Trophy. Ramazan Wako also had not much say in the matter.

They nearly pulled it off, but Lesley Sercombe rode an awesome race on Westwind, clutching the post by a mere moustache. Thoroughly nerve wracking at odds of 4-9.

12.30 pm - First Race - Putting on the Ritz Handicap (1,200m)

1.Wind Rose (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Zodi West (Ramazan Wako)

3. Kidnap (Joseph Mutevu)

Distance: 4.5/1.75/4.4. Time: 1:56:4/10 secs. Favorite: Glitter 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

1.05 pm - Second Race - The Paddy Migdoll Memorial Trophy Urn (1,600m)

1.Westwind (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Chinook

2.Deodoro (Ramazan Wako)

3.Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

4.Steel Drum (Richard Kibet) leaping about all over the place

Distance: neck/1.4/15. Time: 1:44: secs. Favorite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Anna Bhaloo. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

1.40 pm - Third Race - To Hat, White Tie & Tails Handicap (1,200m)

1. Shikanzen (Joseph Mutevu)

2. Tenacious (James Muhindi)

3. Peligroso (David Miri)

Distance: 4.5/neck/1.4. Time: 1:15:7/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 7

Owned by F. Mungai. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

2.15 pm - Fourth Race - The Champagne Stakes Mervyn Ridley Perpetual Challenge Trophy (1,200m)

1. Honeyball Orange (Lesley Sercombe) Duke of Marmalade-Kissimmee

2. Scott (Charles Kimani)

3. Wimborne (Richard Kibet)

4. Easterly (Peter Kinuthia)

Camberley came out of the stalls, turned right, throwing James Muhindi down in a flash Distance: 2.5/7.5/15. Time: 1:13:6/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

2.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Civil Service Gold Cup - George Drew Challenge Series (1,600m)

1.General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2.Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

3.All over Again (Richard Kibet)

4.Frankie (Charles Kimani)

Distance: half/17. Time: 1:39:9/10 secs. Favorite: Chicago4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya Oaks (2,400m)

1. It's a Date (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Calendar Girl

2. Rosie (Richard Kibet)

3. Pat-See (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Crumpet (David Miri)

Distance: 1/3.5/15. Time: 2:39:9/10 secs. Favorite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

4.15 pm - Seventh Race - To the Nines Handicap (2.400m)

1. Karowe (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Coralline (James Muhindi)

3. Grace Kelly (J. Gathoni)

Distance: 2.4/1.4/half. Time: 2:42:9/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 11-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann