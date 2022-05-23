Early Voting beats Epicenter in 147th Preakness Stakes

Early Voting (Jose Ortiz 3-1), shadowed pacesetter, Armagnac (Ortiz Junior 5-1), then let rip rounding the stretch turn. Epicenter (Joel Rosario 6-5), did not enjoy a clear pathway on rail-sides. He still managed second to Early Voting who earned a neat $1.5 million in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico, Baltimore.

Trained by Chad Brown, who opted to keep the Gun Runner colt out of Kentucky, to point for the Triple Crown's middle-jewel. It happened to fall on the 65th birthday of Seth Klarman, a Baltimore native who operates Klaravich Stables.

He needed a little more seasoning, the extra rest would help him, in the decision to by-pass the Derby, even though Early Voting had enough qualifying numbers to enter. There is no way he will enter into the final Belmont Stakes, June 11. This horse is special, so there is no question of over indulgence.

$150,000 supplemental entry, Creative Minister (Brain Hernandez Junior 4-1), was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third. Secret Oath (Luis Saez 4-1), found fourth after trailing the field early, but when hampered, lost interest. Skippylongstocking (Alvarado Junior 7-1), Simplification, Armagnac, Happy Jack and Fenwick were unable to maintain that sturdy gallop.