Rumbauer beats rivals to win 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

Irad Ortiz

Irad Ortiz Jr rides Midnight Bourbon #5 and John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit #3 into the first turn during the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Photo credit: Rob Carr | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Part of horse-racing's charm is its ability to create least expected upsets. That happened on Saturday when Michael McCarthy's, Rumbauer (Flavian Prat), beat the usual elitist trainer's from their familiar mantle.

