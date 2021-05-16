Rumbauer beats rivals to win 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

Part of horse-racing's charm is its ability to create least expected upsets. That happened on Saturday when Michael McCarthy's, Rumbauer (Flavian Prat), beat the usual elitist trainer's from their familiar mantle.

It was Michael's debut in a Triple Crown race - round two at Pimlico in Baltimore, for the146th $1-million Preakness Stakes.

John and Diane Fradkin's homebred Twirling Candy/Cowboy Cal, colt Rombauer, came right off the pace saying goodnight to duelling leaders, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, by 3.5 lengths.





Keepinmind (David Cohen 15-1), and Crowded Trade (Chad Brown 20-1), were neatly behind in the field of ten 3-year-olds. Unbridled Honour (Luis Saez 9-1), France Go de Ina (Joel Rosario 7-1, Risk Taking, Concert Tour (Mike Smith 4-1), and Ram (Ricardo Santonio Junior 50-1), all had a kick, but nothing to shout about.

Rumbauer clocked 1:53:6/10 for 1 3/16 miles, during the jamboree 14 event. Pandemic deprivation of punting, caused gamblers to go a bit wild with wagers totaling $112,504, 509. Comparatively in 2019, it was $99,852,653.

Naturally, Michael was fully heaped up in tears as he spoke of his proudness of Rumbauer, Flavian, and the whole team: "It just goes to show that small players can also reap rewards in this game."

Trainer Michael McCarthy (left) and jockey Flavien Prat celebrate with owners John and Diane Fradkinin in the winners circle after their horse Rombauer won the 146th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Rob Carr | AFP

For a whole week, most of the attention garnered around Medina Spirit and his trainer, Bob Baffert. Eight days after Medina won in Kentucky, Bob revealed that he was notified of a positive drug test for corticosteroid betamethasone.

While Churchill Downs immediately suspended Bob as they investigated.

Medina Spirit (John Velazquez 2-5), sped to the early lead as he did in Kentucky, and Midnight Bourbon (Irad Ortiz Junior 2-5), got away cleanly alongside him in a dash past the Pimlico grandstand.

Jockey Flavien Prat #6 aboard Rombauer celebrates after winning the 146th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Rob Carr | AFP

Rombauer settled for sixth between Ram and Risk Taking (Jose Ortiz 15-1). Rumbauer was revving up delectably until French born, Flavian, decided he needed some extra encouragement.