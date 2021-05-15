Pimlico hosts the 146th Preakness Stakes today





Ron Winchell, who campaigns Louisiana Derby runner-up Midnight Bourbon in the name of his family's Winchell Thoroughbreds, is keen to keep level-minded about optimism for round two of the Triple Crown.

Ron is a Las Vegas entrepreneur and co-owner of Kentucky Downs, as well as an internationally prominent owner/breeder, who believes his Midnight Bourbon has a solid go at Pimlico.

In the Kentucky Derby he had an awkward beginning having to stand lonely as others were being loaded. When the doors sprung open, his hind end slipped out from under him.

Therefore, he was pretty much toast after that - rhythm gone, motivation, bla bla bla. What can a horse do in a short time period to recuperate? Anyway, failing anything else bizarre, Midnight Bourbon, should find his feet in jolly action at 5-1 courtesy of Irad Ortiz Junior's capable monitorship, with ten others to spar with.

Triple Crown champion

This time he goes into the gates last which will prevent any delays. Midnight Bourbon is Winchell's third Preakness starter, following Tenfold's close third in the fog to eventual Triple Crown champion Justify three years ago, Pneumatic and Olimpio.

Steve Asmussen, is pursuing a third Preakness success, having won his first Triple Crown race in 2007 with two-time Horse of the Year, Curlin, and then the celebrated Rachel Alexandra.

He represents Ron Winchell and Midnight Bourbon. Keep in Mind (Robertino Diodoro 15-1), Medina Spirit (John Velazquez 9-5), Crowded Trade (Javier Castellano 10-1), Rombauer (Flavian Prat 12-1), Keepinmind (David Cohen 15-1), France Go de Ina (Joel Rosario 20-1), Unbridled Honor (Luis Saez 15-1), Risk Taking (Jose Ortiz 15-1), Concert Tour (Mike Smith 5-2), and, Ram (Ricardo Santana Junior 30-1), complete the Classic field.

Needless to remind readers, Medina Spirit is running for Bab Baffert, but under a cloud of possible performance enhancing drugs usage. Nothing in this pack has ever finished ahead of him.